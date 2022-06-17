Kokua Line: When will Manoa pool lights be fixed?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Q uestion : The lights at the Manoa swimming pool have not been working since March. Therefore, evening swimming has temporarily ceased since March until repairs can be made. Some other area, smaller, city swimming pools have extended their evening hours, but it is inconvenient for some Manoa residents. When will the repair work on the Manoa pool lights begin, and when is it expected to be completed? Read more

Answer: There is no timeline set for repairs of the swimming pool lights at Manoa Valley District Park, which are being coordinated with electricians at the city’s Department of Facility Maintenance and won’t begin until after field-­­ lighting repairs are completed at the Waipi‘o Peninsula Soccer Complex, said Nathan Serota, spokesman for the Department of Parks and Recreation. The soccer complex is scheduled to be closed through June for repairs and maintenance. DPR will update the public about twilight swimming at the Manoa pool once more information is available.

You are one of numerous readers asking about closures or reduced hours at this and other public swimming pools on Oahu. Serota provided this update:

>> “Both pools at Pearl City and Waipahu district parks are closed until further notice. Initial Capital Improvement Projects for pump room repairs revealed other significant issues with the pools, particularly the pool deck electric bonding. We apologize for the continued closure of both of these facilities, and have used these situations to refine how we assess and address these bonding issues with our other pools. Once we get closer to a public reopening date we will certainly announce it as we are eager to make these facilities available to the public once again.”

>> “Waialua District Park’s pool was recently renovated, but we are in need of lifeguards to reopen the pool for sustained public use. We have a similar need for part-time pool lifeguards at Wahiawa District Park. More lifeguard and lifeguard availability gives us greater flexibility on the pool open hours.” Find information about lifeguard training and how to apply for lifeguard jobs at bit.ly/OahuPools. Applicants must be 16 or older. Pay starts at $16.25 an hour.

>> Palolo Valley District Park’s pool remains closed, but it is expected to reopen this summer. It closed for construction work primarily to improve accessibility for the disabled as required by federal law.

>> “The training pool at Kalihi Valley District Park is closed until further notice due to a mechanical issue, but the main pool is not affected and remains open under its regular schedule.”

In addition, daytime use by the general public will be curtailed at other Oahu park pools during the Summer Fun program, which runs weekdays through July 22 (except for July 4), Serota said. Summer Fun operates at 55 sites throughout Oahu, and its participants get priority for pools, playgrounds and other park amenities during program hours.

Mahalo

We want to thank a very nice fisherman named Marshall who was willing to help us on a rainy, muddy, lousy cellphone connectivity day at Kaena Point. On the return leg of our hike on May 28, our group took separate routes back. While two of us waited at the gate for the other three, we learned by cellphone that one person had gotten lightheaded and pale. Unsure of the severity of his condition, we approached a man in a silver truck and told him of our plight. Marshall kindly searched for the ailing party and was kind enough to return to tell us that he hadn’t been able to find the people we described. But by then, thank God, the others had made it back safely. We are so grateful for Marshall’s kindness, and we are sorry we cut into his fishing time. — The Matsuo family

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.