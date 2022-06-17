comscore Kokua Line: When will Manoa pool lights be fixed? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: When will Manoa pool lights be fixed?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:04 p.m.

Question: The lights at the Manoa swimming pool have not been working since March. Therefore, evening swimming has temporarily ceased since March until repairs can be made. Some other area, smaller, city swimming pools have extended their evening hours, but it is inconvenient for some Manoa residents. When will the repair work on the Manoa pool lights begin, and when is it expected to be completed? Read more

