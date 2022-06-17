comscore Oahu man charged with distributing child porn | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Oahu man charged with distributing child porn

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:16 p.m.

An Oahu substitute teacher was charged Wednesday in a criminal complaint filed in federal court for distributing child pornography from November 2019 through October 2021. Read more

