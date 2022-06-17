comscore Rearview Mirror: Exploring more street names and the stories behind them | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rearview Mirror: Exploring more street names and the stories behind them

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:43 p.m.
  • COURTESY BOB SIGALL Frog Lane is a tiny alleyway mauka of School Street. Frogs once were raised in taro farms in the area.

  • COURTESY CATHOLIC DIOCESE OF HONOLULU <strong>Stephen Alencastre: </strong> <em>He was the Catholic bishop for Hawaii from 1924 to 1940. Many of the streets in St. Louis Heights are named for teachers at Saint Louis School, biblical characters or local Catholic dignitaries. </em>

    Stephen Alencastre:

    He was the Catholic bishop for Hawaii from 1924 to 1940. Many of the streets in St. Louis Heights are named for teachers at Saint Louis School, biblical characters or local Catholic dignitaries.

  • JOHN WILLIAM SIDDALL’S BOOK “MEN OF HAWAII” <strong>Ernest Mott-Smith: </strong> <em>He was a trustee of the Lunalilo Home, which was originally in Makiki about where Roosevelt High School is today. </em>

    Ernest Mott-Smith:

    He was a trustee of the Lunalilo Home, which was originally in Makiki about where Roosevelt High School is today.

  • COURTESY CATHOLIC DIOCESE OF HONOLULU <strong>Louis-Desire Maigret: </strong> <em>He oversaw the construction of Our Lady of Peace Cathedral on Fort Street and has a street named for him in St. Louis Heights. </em>

    Louis-Desire Maigret:

    He oversaw the construction of Our Lady of Peace Cathedral on Fort Street and has a street named for him in St. Louis Heights.

Last week I wrote about several streets in Hawaii and how they got their names. Since then I have been deluged with stories and questions. Here are some of them. Read more

