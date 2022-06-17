Rearview Mirror: Exploring more street names and the stories behind them
- By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 11:43 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY BOB SIGALL
Frog Lane is a tiny alleyway mauka of School Street. Frogs once were raised in taro farms in the area.
COURTESY CATHOLIC DIOCESE OF HONOLULU
Stephen Alencastre:
He was the Catholic bishop for Hawaii from 1924 to 1940. Many of the streets in St. Louis Heights are named for teachers at Saint Louis School, biblical characters or local Catholic dignitaries.
JOHN WILLIAM SIDDALL’S BOOK “MEN OF HAWAII”
Ernest Mott-Smith:
He was a trustee of the Lunalilo Home, which was originally in Makiki about where Roosevelt High School is today.
-
COURTESY CATHOLIC DIOCESE OF HONOLULU
Louis-Desire Maigret:
He oversaw the construction of Our Lady of Peace Cathedral on Fort Street and has a street named for him in St. Louis Heights.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree