comscore FBI agents arrest former Honolulu Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro, executive Dennis Mitsunaga on conspiracy charges | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

FBI agents arrest former Honolulu Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro, executive Dennis Mitsunaga on conspiracy charges

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:55 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Former Honolulu Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro, right, left federal court Friday accompanied by attorney Myles Breiner. Kaneshiro, Hawaii businessman Dennis Mitsunaga and three other defendants — Aaron Fujii, Chad McDonald and Terri Otani — all pleaded not guilty in the initial appearance in federal court after being indicted on charges of bribery, fraud and conspiracy.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Dennis Mitsunaga leaves federal court with attorney Bruce Yoshida on Friday.

Federal prosecutors from San Diego secured an indictment June 2 against Keith Kaneshiro, 72, and Dennis Mitsunaga, 78, president and CEO of Mitsunaga & Associates, or MAI, and a prolific Hawaii political donor. Read more

