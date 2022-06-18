comscore New affordable housing project opens in Aiea | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

New affordable housing project opens in Aiea

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:54 a.m.
  CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Pictured is the kitchen and living room area of a fully furnished one-bedroom unit available for $1,470 at Harbor Arms.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Pictured is the kitchen and living room area of a fully furnished one-bedroom unit available for $1,470 at Harbor Arms.

  CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Harbor Arms in Aiea has ceased operations as a quarantine site for the City and County of Honolulu and now will accept applications for affordable housing. Pictured is the outside of the 28-unit (plus one for the residential manager).

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Harbor Arms in Aiea has ceased operations as a quarantine site for the City and County of Honolulu and now will accept applications for affordable housing. Pictured is the outside of the 28-unit (plus one for the residential manager).

  CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Harbor Arms in Aiea has ceased operations as a quarantine site for the City and County of Honolulu and now will accept applications for affordable housing. Pictured is Harbor Arms' saltwater pool area.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Harbor Arms in Aiea has ceased operations as a quarantine site for the City and County of Honolulu and now will accept applications for affordable housing. Pictured is Harbor Arms’ saltwater pool area.

Honolulu Hale is now accepting applications for rental units in the city’s new affordable housing development, Harbor Arms Apartments in Aiea. Read more

