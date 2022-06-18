New affordable housing project opens in Aiea

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Pictured is the kitchen and living room area of a fully furnished one-bedroom unit available for $1,470 at Harbor Arms.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Harbor Arms in Aiea has ceased operations as a quarantine site for the City and County of Honolulu and now will accept applications for affordable housing. Pictured is the outside of the 28-unit (plus one for the residential manager).
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Harbor Arms in Aiea has ceased operations as a quarantine site for the City and County of Honolulu and now will accept applications for affordable housing. Pictured is Harbor Arms’ saltwater pool area.