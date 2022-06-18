New affordable housing project opens in Aiea

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu Hale is now accepting applications for rental units in the city’s new affordable housing development, Harbor Arms Apartments in Aiea. Read more

Honolulu Hale is now accepting applications for rental units in the city’s new affordable housing development, Harbor Arms Apartments in Aiea.

Eligibility is limited to households below 60% of the city’s annual median income. That’s $54,900 for a single person or $78,400 for a family of four.

The three-floor building includes 28 units; nine are one-bedroom and 19 are two-bedroom. Each is fully furnished with couches, beds, tables and a television. Some units also come with a microwave. Additionally, there’s a saltwater pool on the property that tenants can use, and parking is included in the monthly rent.

Rent is $1,470 a month for one-bedroom units and $1,764 for two-bedroom units. The price includes electricity, gas and water. Also, there are laundry facilities on the premises.

Previously, the building was used as a quarantine site for people infected by COVID-19 who were unable to effectively isolate from their household members. The Harbor Arms site was one of the first isolation sites to be set up by the city, and it was the last to close on March 31. Since then it has been spruced up with fresh paint on the exterior fence, pool renovation and an interior cleaning.

At a media briefing held Friday afternoon at the site, Mayor Rick Blangiardi described the housing option as a “big contribution,” adding, “This is a really good, solid win as we address our affordable housing crisis.”

In all, the city has approximately 1,400 affordable housing units, according to Department of Land Management Director Scott Hayashi.

Honolulu Council member Brandon Elefante, who represents the area, also praised the project. “We look forward to welcoming our new residents to Aiea,” he said, noting that the site holds potential to serve as a viable “walk, live, work and play” area.

“I hope to see more units in this community,” he said. Meanwhile, “I think this will really change the lives of 28 families.”

For information about the application process, visit hawaiiaffordable.com, email harborarmshapi@gmail.com or call 808-589-1845. The application process spans about two weeks, and approved tenants will be able to move in immediately.