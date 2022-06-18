comscore ‘Iolani star JJ Mandaquit gets rare early offer from University of Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
‘Iolani star JJ Mandaquit gets rare early offer from University of Hawaii

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:54 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM ‘Iolani guard JJ Mandaquit elevates for a dunk during a game against Roosevelt on Feb. 21.

It’s not the first and won’t be the last, but there’s something special about a scholarship offer from Hawaii for JJ Mandaquit. Read more

