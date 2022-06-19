Column: Technology can revitalize small farms

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Think of farming in Hawaii and you may see shovels and hoes, maybe tractors. We need to imagine drones, robots, machine learning, remote monitoring systems, artificial intelligence and advanced breeding systems. Read more

Think of farming in Hawaii and you may see shovels and hoes, maybe tractors. We need to imagine drones, robots, machine learning, remote monitoring systems, artificial intelligence and advanced breeding systems.

We have no choice but to develop a strong, technologically advanced, economically viable agricultural sector. With nearly 90% of our food imported, we are unquestionably vulnerable. Our food systems are plagued with problems and inefficiencies. In fact, the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization documented a 30-year decline in local ag productivity, so it now contributes less than one-half of 1% to the state’s gross domestic product.

AgTech — advanced digital, engineering and biological tools that increase precision, reduce labor and make agriculture more productive — is the way forward.

An excellent way to learn more is to attend, virtually or in-person, the Tropical AgTech Conference, June 22-23 at UH-Hilo. Visit TropAgTech.com to learn more and be part of this solution.

Most AgTech now focuses on large-scale production in temperate climates, such as on the U.S. mainland. Yet some 80% of the world’s food comes from farms under five acres, like most Hawaii farms. Finding ways for small tropical farmers to succeed can go a long way to solving critical food shortages, especially in the tropics where 40% of the world’s people live.

Investors put $51 billion into AgTech startups in 2021. Some of that investment can and should be directed to innovation in Hawaii, specifically for tropical small farms.

“Our geographical location, strong R&D, and our host culture’s emphasis on sustainability, knowledge of agriculture and land management make Hawaii an ideal location for innovating AgTech solutions for small tropical farms,” notes Richard Ha, one of our agriculture and renewable-energy thought leaders.

Hawaii has a rich history of agriculture innovation. Before contact, Hawaii was self-sufficient for food, feeding hundreds of thousands of people. The inhabitants grew a variety of plants and animals they brought on their sailing canoes to cultivate and breed once they reached these shores. They bred taro, for example, into 150 different named varieties. Hawaiians also developed more than 350 fishponds (loko‘i‘a) across the islands. These ponds were unique in all of Oceania, demonstrating a keen knowledge of the nearshore environment, fish biology and coastal engineering.

Some of our farms already use AgTech, demonstrating viability and attracting technologically prone youth. Ag innovation has developed grafted macadamia nuts, hydroponic systems, Kona coffee, orchids, anthuriums, virus-resistant papaya, microalgae as a nutraceutical and SPF (specific pathogen free) brood stock.

We can stimulate more innovation and entrepreneurship by introducing AgTech to Hawaii farmers and interested high school and college youth, and by familiarizing innovators and investors with innovation in Hawaii.

We hope the private and public sectors in Hawaii see the incredible opportunity before us to grow profitable farms, diversify our economy and create fulfilling, life-supporting jobs opportunities while enhancing sustainability for these islands and our people.

Jim Wyban and Jason Ueki launched HIplan to develop an entrepreneurial ecosystem in Hawaii; they earlier developed High Health Aquaculture, a SPF (specific pathogen free) shrimp breeding company at NELHA in Kona.