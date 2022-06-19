From ‘rage room’ to Sonic Alchemy session, there are many ways to deal with anxiety in Hawaii
By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:51 a.m.
COURTESY MICHELLE PIRRET
Michelle Pirret uses gongs, chimes, drums and “singing bowls” to help people relieve stress through sound therapy.
COURTESY JOE BRIGHT
Acupuncturist Joe Bright offers services at two locations in Honolulu. The ancient Chinese practice has been shown to increase circulation.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Sharlene Bliss, right, and Renee Tillotson lead a class in Nia, a combination of martial arts and dance, at the Still & Moving Center in Kakaako.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Sarah McTee is pictured during the finish of her yoga class with her harmonium, an Indian instrument, at the Still & Moving Center.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Still & Moving Center holds several different classes for stress reduction, from yoga to hula to oli. Pictured is Abby Kumar holding a pose in a yoga class at the center.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Break’N Anger features rage rooms, where customers can break old toys, glass, computers, televisions and other items. Above, Vincent Diep takes a sledgehammer to an old laptop computer inside a rage room.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Jeremy Hayes, second from right, and Danny Moats, right, sprayed Dakota Moats inside the paint splatter room at Break’N Anger last week in Honolulu.