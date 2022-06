Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Dearest Lady”

Episodes 29-30

6:40 p.m. today

Tae-oh tells Gyu-chan he wants to marry Ah-reum. Mal-ja finds out Gyu-chan is Bo-bae’s new husband. Ah-reum tells Kang-ho that they should date.

Episodes 31-32

7:45 p.m. today

Mal-sook learns about the relationship between Young-kwang and Ah-reum and tries to let Bo-bae know. ­Se-ran rips up Ah-reum’s sketchbook. Gyu-chan wants Ah-reum to get married soon. Ah-reum is torn, seeing Young-kwang in pain. Se-ran installs a tracker on Kang-ho’s car.

“Why Her?”

Episode 1

6:45 p.m. Monday

After being an underdog in her law firm, Oh Soo Jae becomes the most cut-throat, winningest lawyer at TK Law Firm. She has an insatiable drive for success but when it results in a tragic accident, she is quickly demoted and sent to be an adjunct professor at a law school.

Episode 2

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

After being publicly disgraced, Oh Soo Jae’s seminar is in danger of being canceled as students fight en masse to drop her class. Na Se Ryeon accuses a popular professor of sexually harassing her, but the odds are stacked against her. Gong Chan wants to help, but the evidence is sparse.

“You Are Too Much”

Episode 23

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Sunghwan tells Jina that he can’t marry her until Gyongsu forgives her. Nagyong uses Gyongsu’s ­secret to negotiate with Gyongja.

Episode 24

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Haedang finds out about Gyongsu and Jina but tells everyone she will stay with Gyongsu. Hyunjoon decides to give up on Haedang. To make Hyunsung the heir, Nagyong proposes to Sung­hwan in exchange for telling him about Jina’s son.

“Kim Suro, the Iron King”

Episode 17

7:50 p.m. Friday

Suro lets Talhae live for Talhae’s father’s sake. Jongyunbee wishes Yiginashi would take over Chungoon but when Nachalnyo opposes, she attacks Chunmyongdan. Suro follows Shingui Ghan’s order to set up an iron yard. He chases after the men who kidnapped Ahyo, then gets attacked himself.

Episode 18

7:50 p.m. Saturday

Jongyunbee realizes Suro is her son. Shingui Ghan and Jobang’s wife are stunned to find out who Suro’s real mother is. Talhae tries to kill Suro using an imposter doctor but is discovered. Jongyunbee orders Yiginashi to capture Talhae.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.