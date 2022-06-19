comscore Chris Jaymes stars in Kailua Onstage Arts production of ‘Constellations’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Chris Jaymes stars in Kailua Onstage Arts production of ‘Constellations’

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:51 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Chris Jaymes plays Roland in the Kailua Onstage Arts production of British playwright Nick Payne’s contemporary drama, “Constellations.”

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Chris Jaymes, who relocated to Hawaii last year when his fiancee got a job with the CBS series "Magnum, P.I.," has an impressive resume spanning a broad spectrum of contemporary performing arts.

