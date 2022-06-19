Chris Jaymes stars in Kailua Onstage Arts production of ‘Constellations’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Chris Jaymes, who relocated to Hawaii last year when his fiancee got a job with the CBS series “Magnum, P.I.,” has an impressive resume spanning a broad spectrum of contemporary performing arts.

In the three decades since his first television role, Jaymes has credits as a television and film actor, director, writer, producer and film editor. In 1994, he toured with 1950s rock ’n’ roller Wanda Jackson, and later directed William Shatner in the 2010 satiric comedy “Making a Scene.”

Jaymes appeared on ABC’s hit drama “Lost” in 2009 and, earlier this year, he had a significant character role on an episode of “Magnum, P.I.” Both shows were shot on Oahu.

Local fans of live theater can now catch, Jaymes, 48, onstage with Eden Lee Murray in the Kailua Onstage Arts production of British playwright Nick Payne’s contemporary drama, “Constellations.”

The play, which debuted this weekend, follows the romantic relationship of Roland, a beekeeper (played by Jaymes) and Marianne, a physicist, who believes there are multiple universes with an endless set of infinitely different futures. “Constellations” runs through July 3. For tickets or more information, go to koatheater.com.

Theater is a tremendous time commitment. What made “Constellations” ­attractive to you?

Kevin (Keaveney, founder of KOA) presented it to me. I read it, and it was absolutely insane. The structure seems so overwhelmingly impossible and challenging and confusing and irregular. It is something that makes you say, “Oh, how would I do this? And could I even figure out how to do it well?” That’s always a good start. And it’s intelligent and written very well.

You have tremendous credits in film and television, and in developing online content. Where does stage acting fit for you?

I haven’t had the luxury of doing a play for about 15 years. The difference between getting to do this, as opposed to being (a film) actor and all the things I’ve done, it’s night and day. If you’re in a TV show or a movie — unless you’re in the No. 1 or 2 cast positions and you’re part of the process — you show up and you hit your mark and you get out of the way. This is like boot camp. Getting to be an actor again is like a dream and a punishment at the same time.

I discovered what I call the “modern William Shatner” through his music videos with Brad Paisley. How was he to work with?

I had to shoot 35 pages of script with him in one day, which is usually the equivalent you do in three to five days, and everyone was telling me he didn’t like to do a lot of takes and he didn’t stay late. He came in late and he called me into his dressing room and he starts showing me (the script): “Page 1, I’ve got an idea for this. Page 2, I’ve got an idea for this. Page 3, I’ve got an idea for this.” I finally said, “Bill, you’ve been doing this way longer than me. I trust you and you don’t have to run it by me. I know you’re gonna make the right decision. Let’s go.” We did the first shot and the first take and he did it perfect. I said, “OK, great cut. Moving on.” The producers turned to me and said, “Don’t you want one more take just for backup?” I said, “That was perfect. It’s not gonna get better.” Shatner said, “I like him,” and for the rest of the day, he was on my team.

Do you have any favorite memories of working with Wanda Jackson? Her recording of “Let’s Have a Party” is classic ’50s rock ’n’ roll.

I was 20 years old. I had been in music school for a bit and my neighbor was in a band that I would play with, Royal Crown Revue, and she needed a piano player for a tour. Wanda was super sweet. Probably the highlight was one night halfway through the tour. She came and she took my hand and put a ring on it and she said, “Elvis gave me this when we dated,” and she wanted me to wear it for the show that night.

Do you have a “next” you’re working on?

I have a couple of projects that are in various stages of development, and my fiancee, Jessica Elbaum, is the department head of hair for “Magnum,” so we’re waiting to see if it is going to be saved and if she’ll still have a place on the show. And I know I’m going to have a shaving party because Jess is so sick of me having this mustache.