comscore State agency to tap new source to finance school construction | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

State agency to tap new source to finance school construction

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:50 a.m.
  • MEGAN MOSELEY / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019 Kihei Charter School on Maui was built using Rural Development program loans.

    MEGAN MOSELEY / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019

    Kihei Charter School on Maui was built using Rural Development program loans.

Hawaii lawmakers are taking a new approach to financing construction of some future public schools in the state, including a really big and expensive one on Oahu. Read more

Previous Story
Police arrest state Rep. Matthew LoPresti on DUI charge
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: May 9 – May 13, 2022

Scroll Up