comscore Honolulu’s CORE program begins outreach in Waikiki, where unsheltered homelessness is on the rise | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu’s CORE program begins outreach in Waikiki, where unsheltered homelessness is on the rise

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:43 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Ann Taylor, 84, had been living with her husband at a Waikiki bus stop for several days.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Ann Taylor, 84, had been living with her husband at a Waikiki bus stop for several days.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Ann Taylor, 84, was helped to a gurney Thursday by EMT Molly Swanson of the Crisis Outreach Response and Engagement program. In the background is EMT Julianne Fajotina.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Ann Taylor, 84, was helped to a gurney Thursday by EMT Molly Swanson of the Crisis Outreach Response and Engagement program. In the background is EMT Julianne Fajotina.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Delilah Makanani spoke with Molly Swanson and Fajotina. Makanani has been homeless on and off since 1984.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Delilah Makanani spoke with Molly Swanson and Fajotina. Makanani has been homeless on and off since 1984.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM CORE EMT Julianne Fajo­tina checked in with a homeless person in Waikiki on Thursday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    CORE EMT Julianne Fajo­tina checked in with a homeless person in Waikiki on Thursday.

The Crisis Outreach Response and Engagement program sends emergency medical technicians and community health workers to respond to community concerns and nonviolent, homeless-related 911 calls, and conducts outreach aimed at getting unsheltered homeless people housed. Read more

Previous Story
Police arrest state Rep. Matthew LoPresti on DUI charge
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: May 9 – May 13, 2022

Scroll Up