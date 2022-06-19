comscore Thousands of COVID-19 vaccines for keiki coming to Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Thousands of COVID-19 vaccines for keiki coming to Hawaii

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:51 a.m.
  • PFIZER VIA AP A May photo provided by Pfizer shows production of the Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 in Puurs, Belgium.

    A May photo provided by Pfizer shows production of the Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 in Puurs, Belgium.

The state Department of Health on Saturday announced that 27,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccines tailored for infants and children under the age of 5 are expected to arrive “in the coming week.” Read more

