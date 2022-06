Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Enterprise/HHSAA Hawaii Hall of Honor’s class of 2022 overcame historic obstacles in the pandemic era, but all 12 inductees chose to get better, not bitter. Read more

From Aiva Arquette to Kaleonahe Bukoski, the arch of success is a result of self-determination.

Arquette, the boys basketball All-State Player of the Year and a potential selection in the upcoming MLB Draft, spent much of those quiet days in the weight room and at the batting cages.

At 6 feet, 4 inches, the Crusader shortstop shares something in common with a Hall of Fame infielder, Cal Ripken: a love for basketball.

“I watch his videos on YouTube. Basketball, there’s just something about it. I just love the sport. It really gives me more adrenaline,” said Arquette, who signed with the University of Washington.

For Bukoski, reaching elite status as a soccer and volleyball player for Division II Kauai simply expanded her horizons.

“One of the best things about being recognized is meeting younger soccer and volleyball players. Some are shy and some get excited, but I like that I can leave a positive impression on them,” the two-sport captain said.

The ’22 lineup includes two girls basketball players, Jovi Lefotu of ‘Iolani and Kaliana Salazar-Harrell of Konawaena. There is a prolifically successful swimmer, Grace Monahan of University Lab; a female wrestler/judooka, Erin Hikiji of Mililani; a dominant girls volleyball player, Devin Kahahawai of Kamehameha; and one of the most versatile softball players in recent memory, ‘Iolani’s Ailana Agbayani.

There is a high-scoring, high-flying hoopster from basketball-crazy Kohala, O’shen Cazimero. Moanalua’s Blaze Sumiye, a three-time state champion in wrestling and judo, could have earned as many as three more crowns if not for the pandemic.

There is Tevarua Tafiti of Punahou, who made an impact from the moment he stepped on the football field for the Buffanblu. Then, there’s Kale Spencer, whose rare combination of football, basketball and volleyball success elevated Kamehameha-Maui to new heights.

Due to the volatility in COVID-19 cases, the Hall of Honor banquet was canceled. There has not been a banquet since 2019.

Ailana Agbayani, ‘Iolani

Softball

The BYU signee hit for average and power, ran the bases with great speed, and played shortstop at an elite level. Her biggest value, however, was in the pitcher’s circle. She was an All-State first-team hurler as a freshman when the Raiders won the state title.

After two seasons without a state tourney, Agbayani led the Raiders to the ILH crown as a senior, and a return to the state final. She went 8-1 with a 3.37 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 52 innings of ILH and state-tournament action as a senior. She also batted .491 with 24 RBIs, 21 runs scored, three home runs and 10 stolen bases.

Despite two seasons without a state tournament, Agbayani will be a two-time All-State selection.

In her freshman year, she was an elite shortstop in support of older sister Aleiah. Ailana earned Star-Advertiser All-State honors while Aleiah, a signee with Washington, became player of the year as a senior. After the canceled 2020 season, Ailana Agbayani had another stellar season as a junior. She was a cornerstone of the Raiders’ program as a pitcher, fielder and offensive weapon.

This season, she led the Raiders to an ILH championship, and they got within one victory of another state title.

Agbayani grew up under the watchful eyes of father Benny Agbayani, a former Saint Louis and HPU standout who went on to a career in MLB. Unlike her dad, Agbayani bats from the left side, but possesses similar line-drive hitting power to all fields.

She will play for BYU next season.

Aiva Arquette, Saint Louis

Basketball, baseball

The mutli-sport standout ended his middle-school years as a tantalizing prospect in football, basketball and baseball. He sacrificed a promising career as a wide receiver to focus on baseball, quickly becoming a shortstop with major potential.

Basketball, however, became his most successful sport by his senior year. Arquette grew to 6 feet, 4 inches, and dedication on the hardwood and in the weight room turned the quick, athletic wing into an imposing, dominant scorer on the block. That was a big reason why the basketball Crusaders went 13-0 during a run of exhibition games in 2021. By the ’21-’22 season, Saint Louis rose to No. 1 in the rankings and captured its first roundball state title since 1986.

“It’s definitely worth it. That’s what you think about when you’re a kid. It’s awesome,” said Arquette, who was voted Star-Advertiser All-State player of the year in basketball.

His play on the diamond was astounding as a junior during league play — without a state tournament. Arquette batted .462 and led Saint Louis to the ILH crown. As a senior shortstop, he battled through a sprained ankle as the Crusaders won the ILH and reached the semifinals of the state championships.

All the work involved in becoming an elite athlete in two sports — and a stellar student — leaves Arquette with no regrets.

Arquette signed with Washington in the offseason.

He is also a potential pick in the upcoming MLB Draft.

Kaleonahe Bukoski, Kauai

Soccer, volleyball

There are days of pure delight for two-sport sensation Kaleonahe Bukoski. Often, those highlights happen on the hardwood and the pitch.

But she will always treasure the moments when “The Git Up” by Blanco Brown is playing.

“I love dancing it with my sister, Kamaile,” said Kaleonahe, a captain of the soccer team since freshman year and captain of her volleyball squad for three years.

Bukoski is a two-time All-KIF selection in volleyball, and a three-time league all-star in soccer. With junior season canceled by the pandemic in both sports, she likely would have earned more honors.

She was also selected KIF player of the year in soccer and as a senior. Twice, as a sophomore and senior, Bukoski was voted to the all-tournament teams at the Division II state championships.

“At 5-10, she is strong, agile, fast with endurance like a collegiate athlete and excellent game vision,” Kauai coach Chance Bukoski said.

“Her leadership, competitiveness and determination to be better, they are infectious to people around her,” Kauai teacher and assistant athletic director Joseph Cassler said.

Bukoski has a 3.8 grade-point average and plans to major in Kinesiology at Pacific Lutheran (Tacoma, Wash.). She intends to try out for the soccer team.

O’shen Cazimero, Kohala

Basketball

One of the best hoopsters in the Cowboys’ proud history, Cazimero sparked the 2019-20 team to its first Division II state championship. Then a sophomore, he scored 23 points in the final against Roosevelt, averaging 22 points per game in the tourney. He is a two-time Star-Advertiser All-State selection and was the Gatorade player of the year as a junior.

In three seasons, Cazimero helped Kohala to three BIIF D-II championships. He averaged 21 points per game as a senior, including 29.3 points per game at the state championships.

More than most communities, Kohala takes immense pride as a community in basketball. The legacy traces back decades to the years of Bradley Estabilio, when the late Joe Mattos was coach. Cazimero may just be the best of the Cowboys over the past 40 years, a sharpshooter from deep and off the dribble, a crisp and precise passer, a tough-nosed and opportunistic defender who turned steals into breakaway dunks — at 5 feet, 9 inches tall.

One of Cazimero’s favorite shows is “Last Chance U,” which features college athletes looking for a long-shot opportunity to play Division I sports. He will play at Southwestern Oregon Community College next season.

Erin Hikiji, Mililani

Wrestling, judo

Hikiji’s prowess on the mat includes wrestling state titles at 97 pounds during her sophomore and senior seasons. There was no state wrestling tournament in her junior year. She finished the season third in the national rankings.

In judo, Hikiji is a two-time state champion at 98 pounds, winning the titles as a freshman and as a senior. There was no judo state tournament in her sophomore and junior seasons. That didn’t stop her high school coach, Jamie Keehu, from making a profoundly astute comparison.

“She reminds me of Travis Lee,” said Keehu, referring to Saint Louis’ three-time state champion and two-time NCAA champion. “Erin’s mental toughness separates her from the pack. She is grounded and focused. She doesn’t take shortcuts and never makes excuses. Erin is extremely confident in her abilities, but humble enough to ask for guidance when needed.”

Hikiji plans to wrestle at the University of Providence (Mont.), where she will study Forensic Science.

Her father, Tatsuhiko “Tats” Hikiji, was the first wrestler to win three state championships in a row (1968-70). He instilled wrestling and judo culture in his daughter.

It wasn’t until Tatsuhiko had a stroke in 2015 that Erin began to learn of his wrestling history.

Mom, Candice, has carried the load since, with the help of family and friends.

“I didn’t find out until I was around 10. He never talked about any of that. I didn’t know for the longest time. I didn’t know he was a three-time state champion,” she said. “He had a bowl (hair) cut.”

The titles. Their legacy. Tats Hikiji is amazed.

“Her size, her work ethic, and love of what she is doing. I’m very happy and proud of her,” he said.

Devin Kahahawai, Kamehameha

Volleyball

Ranked second nationally in the class of ’22 by PrepVolleyball.com, Devin Kahahawai’s travel log is like few others. She is currently training with the U.S. women’s national team in Louisiana — which meant missing her graduation ceremony. She also played with the national team last fall during the high school season and has been part of national training programs since ’17.

The 6-3 outside hitter is a three-time Star-Advertiser All-State selection, landing at No. 6 as a sophomore when the Warriors won the state championship. She led Kamehameha to the ILH title as a junior.

When the state tourney returned in ’21, the Warriors defended their title and Kahahawai was voted All-State player of the year. All while maintaining a busy travel and practice schedule with Spike and Serve Volleyball Club.

She has signed with Texas and plans to be a pre-med major.

Kahahawai could have starred in multiple sports. She was first in the high jump as a freshman at two track and field meets. One was at Kamehameha’s Kunuiakea Stadium and the other was at the Martinson and Lee meet, both in the spring of 2019.

At Maryknoll, she was a standout basketball player in middle school. The possibilities of what she would have done for the Warriors’ hoops program boggle the mind. That, however, possibly would have cut into her training as a volleyball player, and her combination of power, finesse and pure volleyball instincts.

“She’s such a unique player,” Kamehameha coach Chris Blake said. “Her skill sets, she’s so dynamic offensively and over the course of her time, her commitment to improve to make herself a complete player is why she is where she is today. She’s like a five-skill baseball player. The good thing about it is whatever we would ask her to do she would work hard to make it happen.”

“Her ceiling is still high. She can continue to improve.”

Jovi Wahinekapu Lefotu, ‘Iolani

Basketball, volleyball

Jovi Lefotu’s legacy as a Raider includes three state championships in as many years. She was voted All-State as a sophomore (No. 4 in the Fab 15) and outright player of the year as a senior. ‘Iolani went 16-2 — the losses were to powerhouses Archbishop Mitty (Calif.) and Centennial (Calif.) with Lefotu’s flawless talent on both ends of the court setting the tone.

As a senior, the 5-9 guard/forward averaged 15 points per game, including 22 against Archbishop Mitty. She led the Raiders to a 28-17 win over powerhouse Konawaena for the state championship.

“Jovi is a true three-level scorer. She shoots the 3, is great at the mid-range and attacks the rim better than almost anyone I saw this year,” ‘Iolani coach Dean Young said. “She’s such a happy and humble young lady, but she puts the work in and has a competitive fire.”

She was a great leader for our young team and she encouraged and supported them which gave them a lot of the confidence necessary to win it all.”

Her vast all-around skills are rarity, making Lefotu capable of excelling at all five positions — something only legendary players, from Nani Cockett to Shawna Kuehu to Lia Galdeira to Chanelle Molina — have accomplished at the highest level.

“It feels good to see all the sacrifice and dedication pay off. Big thanks to my mom (Dawn) and dad (Maea). They’re my biggest supporters,” Lefotu said

Lefotu has signed with Hawaii, where she will rejoin older sister Lily Lefotu Wahinekapu, who was inducted into the Hall of Honor in 2021.

Grace Monahan, University Lab

Swimming

The accolades by one of ULS’ greatest student-athletes ever — according to athletic director Walt Quitan — are immense.

Just on the high school level, not club, she won two state golds as a freshman and was named one of the top 300 swimmers in the nation. Monahan repeated those feats as a sophomore, breaking the state mark in the 200-meter intermediate relay, and added two more golds as a senior for a total of six individual championships.

She has never lost a high school race. Not bad at all for a scholar-athlete from one of the smallest high schools in Hawaii. At this spring’s state championships in Keaau, she took the 200 intermediate medley (2 minutes, 1.97 seconds) and 100 butterfly (54.90) titles, and helped ULS place in the top 12 in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. ULS placed sixth overall.

“She’s right at the top. I don’t think we ever had any one individual that dominated their sport like that. We had a high level of team success, but as far as individual, she is as good as any we ever had,” Quitan said.

“As far as ULS goes, it has been one of our best years overall in a long time with girls volleyball winning (Division II) states, Pac-Five soccer, we had key players and the most outstanding (D-II) player, and boys intermediate basketball winning at the D-I level.”

She swims six days per week with Kamehameha Swim Club. Somehow, she managed to maintain a 3.88 grade-point average.

“Her dedication to her craft, swimming takes a lot of dedication and self-motivation.

“She is very humble for her level of success and always has a smile on her face,” Quitan said. “She could have been a state champion in track. Her mile times were some of the best we ever had.”

Monahan will swim at North Carolina State next season.

Kaliana Salazar-Harrell, Konawaena

Basketball

The latest in a long line of Konawaena girls basketball phenoms was truly phenomenal as a freshman and sophomore. As a senior, Salazar-Harrell took her game higher and the Wildcats to the state final.

As a freshman, the explosive point guard averaged 15 points per game. Then she bumped it up to 22 ppg as a sophomore.

As a senior, Salazar-Harrell averaged 25.5 ppg at the state tourney in wins over Mililani and Lahainaluna. She had 24 points and three steals against Mililani in the state quarterfinals, then poured in 27 points with three more steals to oust MIL champion Lahainaluna before suffering a knee injury in the final against eventual champion ‘Iolani.

Salazar-Harrell was No. 3 in the All-State Fab 15 voting as a sophomore, and was a close second to Jovi Lefotu as a senior. She was also No. 3 in the All-Defense voting.

“Kaliana is a dangerous scorer who’s deadly accurate from distance on the catch and shoot or off the dribble,” ‘Iolani coach Dean Young said. “She looked significantly stronger this season and it showed when she attacked the rim.”

“Another top-notch player in all facets of the game,” Kamehameha coach Pua Straight said. “She is a point guard that gets her team involved, but also has the ability to take over a game when her team needs her to.”

Salazar-Harrell signed with Cal State Fullerton and intends to major in Kinesiology.

Kale Spencer, KS-Maui

Football, basketball, volleyball

Spencer is the most versatile, elite-level talent in three Maui Interscholastic League sports since Shane Victorino.

At 6 feet 4 and 225 pounds, he was a two-way starter at linebacker and offensive line on the gridiron — a Star-Advertiser All-State second-team selection — who sparked Kamehameha-Maui to a stunning win over OIA champion Kaiser in the Division II state tournament. He was the key scorer and rebounder (all-MIL) for a Warriors basketball team that nearly beat two-time defending champion Maryknoll in the state championships, and a go-to, all-MIL outside hitter for the volleyball team.

“Kale is a true definition of a well-rounded and talented student-athlete with great leadership qualities,” Warriors football coach Ulima Afoa said. “He has a willingness to do whatever was asked of him to assist the team in achieving success.”

He was the leading scorer and rebounder of the basketball team, and averaged more than 20 kills per match in volleyball.”

L.P. Kupaelani Akeo, the dean of students, praised Spencer, who is part of the school’s “rigorous” Information Technology Engineering academy while taking AP Calculus.

“Kale does not shy away from challenges. His compassion and maturity are beyond his years, and he is well loved by his peers, as well as those who have the pleasure of teaching him,” Akeo wrote.

“Kale has experienced economic and emotional hardships with the loss of his family’s sole income when dad suffered a debilitating medical condition. Although things are difficult economically at home, Kale continues to show extraordinary resilience and maturity.”

“Though life has presented Kale with challenges, instead of spiraling into darkness, he has become resilient, humble, yet steadfast,” wrote teacher Vanessa Ching.

Spencer has a 3.6 grade-point average and was president of the Associated Students of Kamehameha Schools Maui (ASKSM). He signed with Long Island University to play volleyball.

Blaze Sumiye, Moanalua

Wrestling, judo, football

The ever-confident Blaze Sumiye won state wrestling titles at 145 and 161 pounds, and a judo state title at 178.

Lost to the pandemic: a probable additional state wrestling title and two state judo titles.

Sumiye’s 4-0 win over Kamehameha’s Ayden Coronil in the 2022 state final capped a perfect senior year.

“I love all my teammates. I love my dad (John Ramos). He was there for me from the start. All these extra trainings he made me do inside the garage, it’s not for nothing. I love this guy with everything I have,” Sumiye said. “I love my mom (April Ramos). She’s always taking me to practices. She’s the team mom. She takes care of every single kid like her own. They make it so easy for me to go out there and do what I’ve got to do.”

He also went out for football as a senior and became a tenacious pass rusher, landing on the All-State third team as a defensive lineman.

“I don’t think there is anyone else who can match Blaze’s accolades,” Moanalua football coach Vince Nihipali said. “Blaze is the greatest all-around student-athlete I have ever coached.”

Sumiye will wrestle at the University of Providence (Mont.) and plans to major in Business Administration.

Tevarua Tafiti, Punahou

Football

Teva Tafiti’s impact was immediate as a freshman contributor to one of the state’s top defensive units.

By sophomore year, the defensive end/linebacker was an All-State first-team selection, making his first big splash with a 70-yard fumble return for a touchdown against Kapolei.

Tafiti again earned the All-State first-team honors as a senior, listed as the top prospect in Hawaii by 24/7Sports for three years in a row. His development, adding on size and maintaining his edge speed was substantial. As a 6-3, 225-pound pass rusher with the ability to cover and stop the run, Tafiti was offered roughly two dozen college scholarships.

“Now, he’s bigger, stronger and they’re using him at various positions. They’re trying to put him in the right places at times. It shows how athletic he is,” said Saint Louis coach Ron Lee, who compared Tafiti to former Crusader standout Nick Herbig.

Kapolei coach and TV color commentator Darren Hernandez has a different comparison.

“Tafiti can do it all. He reminds me of Manti Te‘o. He can bulk up and be a defensive end or be a do-it-all standup outside linebacker,” Hernandez said.

Punahou coach Nate Kia has also been the team’s defensive coordinator.

“In some ways, he’s the modern hybrid defender, and yet he’s also very much the old-school football player,” Kia said. “He is unique to me, but I’m certain many Punahou players will be compared to his standard — both on and off the field — for years to come.”

His presence will be missed, but he has already left a major impact.

“He’s kind of quiet, keeps to himself and he’s really nice,” junior quarterback John-Keawe Sagapolutele said. “And really humble.”

Tafiti will play at Stanford next season and plans to major in Environmental Science.

