Television and radio – June 19, 2022

TODAY

TIME TV CH HT

AUTO RACING

Formula One Canadian Grand Prix 8 a.m. KITV 4 4

NHRA Nationals Bristol 9 a.m. KHON 3 3

BASEBALL: MLB

Regional coverage 7:30 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Padres at Rockies 9:10 a.m. BSSD NA/227 NA

Angels at Mariners 10:10 a.m. BSW 20/226 81*

Guardians at Dodgers 10:10 a.m. SNLA NA/217 NA

Regional coverage 10:30 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95

White Sox at Astros 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70

BASEBALL: COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

Texas vs. Texas A&M 8 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70

Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74

BASKETBALL: WNBA

Storm at Liberty 6 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70

Sun at Mystics 8 a.m. KGMB 7 7

Lynx at Aces noon CBSSN NA/247 83

FOOTBALL: USFL

Panthers vs. Maulers 6 a.m. USA 29/555 123

Breakers vs. Gamblers 2:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75

GOLF

Live From the U.S. Open 1 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

U.S. Open 4 a.m. USA 29/555 123

U.S. Open 6 a.m. KHNL 8 8

Meijer LPGA Classic 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

Live From the U.S. Open 1 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86

SOCCER

Canadian: Wanderers vs. Forge 8 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA

NWSL: Gotham vs. San Diego Wave 10 a.m. KGMB 7 7

MLS: Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami 9 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74

Canadian: Edmonton vs. Atletico Ottawa 11 a.m. FS2 NA/241 76*

MLS: Nashville vs. Sporting Kansas City noon FS1 NA/214 75

SOFTBALL: ATHLETES UNLIMITED AUX

Team Gibson vs. Team Mulipola 9:30 a.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

Team Fischer vs. Team Gibson noon ESPNU NA/221 73

TENNIS

Center Court midnight TENNIS NA/243 84*

MONDAY

TIME TV CH HT

BASEBALL: MLB

Marlins at Mets 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Cardinals at Brewers 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75

Royals at Angels 3:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*

Diamondbacks at Padres 3:30 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA

BASEBALL: COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

Auburn vs. Stanford 8 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70

HOCKEY: STANLEY CUP FINAL

Game 3: Avalanche at Lightning 2 p.m. KITV 4 4

SOFTBALL: ATHLETES UNLIMITED AUX

Team Fischer Blue vs. Team Gibson Orange 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74

Team Mulipola Gold vs. Team Gibson Orange 3:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74

RADIO

TODAY

TIME STATION

Baseball, CWS: Texas vs. Texas A&M 8 a.m. 1500-AM

MLB: Yankees at Blue Jays 7:37 a.m. 92.7-AM/1420-FM

MLB: Guardians at Dodgers 10:10 a.m. 990-AM

MLB: White Sox at Astros 1 p.m. 92.7-AM/1420-FM

Baseball, CWS: Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma 1 p.m. 1500-AM

MONDAY

TIME STATION