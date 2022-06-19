Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – June 19, 2022 Today Updated 9:32 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. TODAY TIME TV CH HT AUTO RACING Formula One Canadian Grand Prix 8 a.m. KITV 4 4 NHRA Nationals Bristol 9 a.m. KHON 3 3 BASEBALL: MLB Regional coverage 7:30 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Padres at Rockies 9:10 a.m. BSSD NA/227 NA Angels at Mariners 10:10 a.m. BSW 20/226 81* Guardians at Dodgers 10:10 a.m. SNLA NA/217 NA Regional coverage 10:30 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 White Sox at Astros 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 BASEBALL: COLLEGE WORLD SERIES Texas vs. Texas A&M 8 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 BASKETBALL: WNBA Storm at Liberty 6 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Sun at Mystics 8 a.m. KGMB 7 7 Lynx at Aces noon CBSSN NA/247 83 FOOTBALL: USFL Panthers vs. Maulers 6 a.m. USA 29/555 123 Breakers vs. Gamblers 2:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 GOLF Live From the U.S. Open 1 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 U.S. Open 4 a.m. USA 29/555 123 U.S. Open 6 a.m. KHNL 8 8 Meijer LPGA Classic 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 Live From the U.S. Open 1 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86 SOCCER Canadian: Wanderers vs. Forge 8 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA NWSL: Gotham vs. San Diego Wave 10 a.m. KGMB 7 7 MLS: Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami 9 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Canadian: Edmonton vs. Atletico Ottawa 11 a.m. FS2 NA/241 76* MLS: Nashville vs. Sporting Kansas City noon FS1 NA/214 75 SOFTBALL: ATHLETES UNLIMITED AUX Team Gibson vs. Team Mulipola 9:30 a.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 Team Fischer vs. Team Gibson noon ESPNU NA/221 73 TENNIS Center Court midnight TENNIS NA/243 84* MONDAY TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB Marlins at Mets 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Cardinals at Brewers 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Royals at Angels 3:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* Diamondbacks at Padres 3:30 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA BASEBALL: COLLEGE WORLD SERIES Auburn vs. Stanford 8 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Ole Miss vs. Arkansas 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 HOCKEY: STANLEY CUP FINAL Game 3: Avalanche at Lightning 2 p.m. KITV 4 4 SOFTBALL: ATHLETES UNLIMITED AUX Team Fischer Blue vs. Team Gibson Orange 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Team Mulipola Gold vs. Team Gibson Orange 3:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 RADIO TODAY TIME STATION Baseball, CWS: Texas vs. Texas A&M 8 a.m. 1500-AM MLB: Yankees at Blue Jays 7:37 a.m. 92.7-AM/1420-FM MLB: Guardians at Dodgers 10:10 a.m. 990-AM MLB: White Sox at Astros 1 p.m. 92.7-AM/1420-FM Baseball, CWS: Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma 1 p.m. 1500-AM MONDAY TIME STATION No live play-by-play events scheduled Previous Story 12 athletes overcome pandemic obstacles to earn induction into Hawaii Hall of Honor Next Story Scoreboard - June 19, 2022