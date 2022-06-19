comscore Young Kahuku paddling club doing well and ‘having a blast’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Young Kahuku paddling club doing well and ‘having a blast’

  • By Kyle Sakamoto Ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:50 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Paddlers dig in at the start of the women’s freshman event during the Hui Wa‘a regatta on Saturday in Kailua.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Paddlers dig in at the start of the women’s freshman event during the Hui Wa‘a regatta on Saturday in Kailua.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM La Hui O Ko’olauloa is coached by Vonn Chee.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    La Hui O Ko’olauloa is coached by Vonn Chee.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The women of Manu O Ke Kai paddled toward a first-place finish in the women’s freshman event on Saturday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The women of Manu O Ke Kai paddled toward a first-place finish in the women’s freshman event on Saturday.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The men of Manu O Ke Kai make the turn in the freshmen race.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The men of Manu O Ke Kai make the turn in the freshmen race.

Lahui O Ko‘olauloa was established in 2016 so people in Kahuku could experience canoe paddling, according to coach Vonn Chee. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard – June 18, 2022
Next Story
Television and radio - June 19, 2022

Scroll Up