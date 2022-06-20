comscore Editorial: More charges of public corruption | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial: More charges of public corruption

Former city Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro has been arrested on federal charges of conspiracy to commit fraud, bribery and conspiracy to “injure, oppress, threaten and intimidate” a Honolulu engineer by filing false charges of felony theft against her. Read more

