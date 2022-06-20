All-electric seaglider targeting Hawaii takeoff
- By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:29 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
RENDERING COURTESY REGENT
Mokulele Airlines has signed on to be a partner with REGENT and Pacific Current to operate seagliders in Hawaii in 2025.
-
COURTESY REGENT
“It’s like you are riding a boat without the waves.”
Billy Thalheimer
REGENT co-founder and CEO
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree