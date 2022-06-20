comscore All-electric seaglider targeting Hawaii takeoff | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
All-electric seaglider targeting Hawaii takeoff

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:29 p.m.
  • RENDERING COURTESY REGENT Mokulele Airlines has signed on to be a partner with REGENT and Pacific Current to operate seagliders in Hawaii in 2025.

  • COURTESY REGENT <strong>“It’s like you are riding a boat without the waves.”</strong> <strong>Billy Thalheimer</strong> <em>REGENT co-founder and CEO</em>

REGENT and Pacific Current, a subsidiary of Hawaiian Electric Industries, announced today that they are developing a seaglider transportation network in Hawaii, with Mokulele Airlines earmarked to be their first partner for an anticipated launch in 2025. Read more

