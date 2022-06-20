comscore Kai Kahele’s run for Hawaii governor highlights financing from state | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kai Kahele’s run for Hawaii governor highlights financing from state

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / MARCH 17 U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele announced that he is now eligible for state campaign funds for his gubernatorial run by raising $100,000 through individual donations of $100 or less. Above, Kahele speaks at a news conference regarding federal legislation related to Makua Valley on Oahu.

    U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele announced that he is now eligible for state campaign funds for his gubernatorial run by raising $100,000 through individual donations of $100 or less. Above, Kahele speaks at a news conference regarding federal legislation related to Makua Valley on Oahu.

Public financing for Hawaii political campaigns again has become an issue this year with U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele announcing that he is now eligible for state campaign funds for his gubernatorial run by raising $100,000 through individual donations of $100 or less. Read more

