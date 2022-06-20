Kai Kahele’s run for Hawaii governor highlights financing from state
By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:28 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / MARCH 17
U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele announced that he is now eligible for state campaign funds for his gubernatorial run by raising $100,000 through individual donations of $100 or less. Above, Kahele speaks at a news conference regarding federal legislation related to Makua Valley on Oahu.