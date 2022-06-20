comscore State needs more time to regulate cryptocurrency merchants in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
State needs more time to regulate cryptocurrency merchants in Hawaii

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:31 p.m.

Buying and selling often unstable cryptocurrencies through companies legally in Hawaii will be limited for another two years, after state lawmakers failed to pass legislation aimed at licensing and regulating industry operators. Read more

