Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – June 20, 2022

Calendar
Today
No local sporting events scheduled
Tuesday
No local sporting events scheduled

Pickleball
Hawaii Pacific Rim Cup
At CORP
Saturday
Mens Singles
4.0, 35+: 1. Kyle Sedlick. 2. Francis Villaneuva. 3. Brian Osterman.
3.0, 19+: 1. Jesse Tagura. 2. Michael Randall. 3. Christopher Ross.
3.0, 35+: 1. Joshua Miyamoto. 2. Jesse Kanda.
5.0, 19+: 1. Angus Lee. 2. Matagi Toilolo.
5.0, 35+: 1. Mark Girgis.
4.5, Overall: 1. Joel Kusnierz. 2. Yoshinori Tamukai. 3. Ryan Witthans.
4.5, 35+: 1. Joel Kusnierz. 2. Brant Fuchigami. 3. Kyle Paredes.
4.5, 19+: 1. Yoshinori Tamukai. 2. Ryan Witthans. 3. Marcus Yoshizu.
3.5, 19+: 1. Max Tavepholjalern. 2. Jayson Harris. 3. Christian Bock.
3.5, 35+: 1. Tyler Kilborn. 2. Jason Fujinaka. 3. Ben Holz.
3.0, 55+: 1. Gary Nakano. 2. Louie Mansanas.
3.0, 50+: 1. Daniel Ward. 2. Keith Hashimoto. 3. Przemyslaw Dera.
4.0, 65+: 1. Mark Yoshizu.
4.0, 60+: 1. Brett Lickle.
4.0, 55+: 1. Ryan Akau. 2. Eric Abe.
3.5, 50+: 1. Bruce Jackson. 2. Vincent Chun. 3. Michael Lam.
3.5, 55+: 1. Danny Rhee. 2. Ryan Sales. 3. Blake Converse.
3.5, 60+: 1. Raymond Ware. 2. Mitch Goldblatt. 3. Darrell Wong.
3.0, 65+: 1. Robert Mowry. 2. Edgar Palafox.
3.0, 60+: 1. Mark Yasuhara. 2. James Hasselman. 3. Terry Marsh.
3.5, 65+: 1. Robert F. 2. Raymond Jeung. 3. Daniel Turban.
3.0, 75+: 1. Albert Apo.
3.0, 70+: 1. Charles Wassman. 2. James Chun.