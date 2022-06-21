Editorial | Off the News Off the News: DoD invests in Koolau watershed Today Updated 6:58 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The U.S. Department of Defense is awarding nearly $15 million to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for environmental protection efforts, largely to preserve the Koolau watershed upland of the base. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The U.S. Department of Defense is awarding nearly $15 million to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for environmental protection efforts, largely to preserve the Koolau watershed upland of the base. The area’s forests filter water headed for the aquifers serving Red Hill and surroundings, and hold off erosion of soil into the sea. It’s a record-setting amount of money for this competitive award, yet a drop in the bucket in relation to expected expenditures on the Red Hill fuel tanks cleanup. Consider it collateral repair — and a reflection of the threatened watershed’s value. Previous Story Letters: Commission key piece to revitalize Chinatown; Democrats in charge, to blame for troubles; America’s gas prices are a serious problem