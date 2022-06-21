comscore Off the News: DoD invests in Koolau watershed | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: DoD invests in Koolau watershed

  • Today
  • Updated 6:58 p.m.

The U.S. Department of Defense is awarding nearly $15 million to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for environmental protection efforts, largely to preserve the Koolau watershed upland of the base. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Commission key piece to revitalize Chinatown; Democrats in charge, to blame for troubles; America’s gas prices are a serious problem

Scroll Up