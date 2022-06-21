comscore Off the News: More troubles for LoPresti | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: More troubles for LoPresti

It’s not the first time state Rep. Matt LoPresti has been in hot water during an election year. When running for the state Senate in 2018, he was caught on a security camera pulling an opponent’s brochure from a resident’s door. Read more

