Editorial | Off the News Off the News: More troubles for LoPresti Today Updated 6:21 p.m. It's not the first time state Rep. Matt LoPresti has been in hot water during an election year. When running for the state Senate in 2018, he was caught on a security camera pulling an opponent's brochure from a resident's door. He did not win that race, but ran successfully for his House seat two years later. Then on Thursday he was pulled over on an allegation of driving under an intoxicant. It's unclear how it will play out, but the consequence may be political fallout, regardless of the legal result.