Ice, ice, baby
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
Today
- Updated 4:19 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO COURTESY WAIOLA SHAVE ICE
Azuki bowl ($6) with condensed milk
PHOTO COURTESY KAWAII ICE WAVE
Just shave ice ($6.75) with mini mochi
PHOTO COURTESY SHIMAZU SHAVE ICE
Large shave ice ($8.75)
-
PHOTO COURTESY MATSUMOTO SHAVE ICE
Rainbow shave ice ($3.50) is a bestseller
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree