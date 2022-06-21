comscore Ice, ice, baby | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Chew on This | Crave

Ice, ice, baby

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 4:19 p.m.

  • PHOTO COURTESY WAIOLA SHAVE ICE

    Azuki bowl ($6) with condensed milk

  • PHOTO COURTESY KAWAII ICE WAVE

    Just shave ice ($6.75) with mini mochi

  • PHOTO COURTESY SHIMAZU SHAVE ICE

    Large shave ice ($8.75)

  • PHOTO COURTESY MATSUMOTO SHAVE ICE

    Rainbow shave ice ($3.50) is a bestseller

Shave ice is a local staple, but especially during the summer months. Check these out the next time you need your fix. Read more

Previous Story
Stay golden
Next Story
‘Tis the (mango) season

Scroll Up