Ice, ice, baby

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Shave ice is a local staple, but especially during the summer months. Check these out the next time you need your fix. Read more

Shave ice is a local staple, but especially during the summer months. Check these out the next time you need your fix.

Waiola Shave Ice

When it comes to cold treats, Waiola Shave Ice is a staple. The biz has been around since 1940 and is recognized for its locally made shave ice with housemade flavors and toppings. The “home of the original azuki bowl” is its claim to fame.

Popular shave ice flavors include lilikoi, POG, lychee, Melona and coconut. The azuki bowl ($6) is one of the business’s bestsellers. It features a signature, smooth ice base topped with creamy milk-flavored syrup, a scoop of sweet azuki beans (red beans), homemade mochi and condensed milk.

Waiola Shave Ice

Various Locations

Instagram: @waiolashaveice

Kawaii Ice Wave

Whether you’re craving ice waves, ice floats, soft serve or halo halo, Kawaii Ice Wave is your one-stop shop for all things sweet. The business, which opened last year, is known for its Instagrammable treats that taste as good as they look. The biz also offers vegan options.

If you want something cold and refreshing, order the “Just Shave Ice” ($6.75), which includes a flavor of your choice topped with condensed milk and mini mochi. Strawberry and blue raspberry are especially popular. Ice wave flavors include watermelon, strawberry cheesecake, mango cheesecake and lychee pineapple.

Kawaii Ice Wave

1111 Dillingham Blvd. Unit E7C, Honolulu

808-725-0651

Instagram: @kawaii_Icewave

Shimazu Shave Ice

If you want Shimazu Shave Ice, you can find these cold treats at the original store on School Street or within Hawaii’s Favorite Kitchens.

The biz is known for its shave ice, but also sells other local treats like li hing lemon peel gummies and more.

When it comes to shave ice flavors, Shimazu has a huge variety, including grape, orange, lychee, guava and more. Signature flavors include strawberry cream, crème brulée and bananas foster, to name a few.

Rainbow is the most popular combo, and topping add-ons include creamy haupia, li hing powder and condensed milk.

Want the ultimate dessert? Get the large size ($8.75), which can be easily shared with friends.

Shimazu Shave Ice

(Inside Hawaii’s Favorite Kitchens)

3111 Castle St., Honolulu

(Shimazu Store On School Street: 330B N. School St.)

Instagram: @shimazu_Shave_Ice

Matsumoto Shave Ice

Family-owned and -operated Matsumoto Shave Ice has been serving its cold treats to the North Shore since 1951. The biz is known for its numerous flavors made with housemade syrups.

On hot days, the store produces more than 1,000 shave ice servings for its customers. The ordering process is simple — choose your dessert size ($3.50-$7), extras (like mochi, vanilla ice cream, condensed milk and more) and flavor(s). Customers can get up to three flavors — ranging from green river, watermelon and sour apple to pickled mango, cotton candy and li hing mui — or one of the store’s combinations. Popular combos include Matsumoto’s (lemon, pineapple and coconut) and rainbow (strawberry, lemon and pineapple). The store is currently sold out of papaya syrup until further notice, but there are many other options to choose from.

Matsumoto Shave Ice

66-111 Kamehameha Hwy. Ste. 605, Haleiwa

808-637-4827

matsumotoshaveice.com

Instagram: @matsumotoshaveice