In an effort to beat the heat, I’ve been craving anything cold. The following treats will help you keep cool this summer.

Give it up for gelato

This summer, be sure to check out the variety of flavors at Il Gelato (various locations). In addition to customer favorites like Kona coffee, coconut sorbetto, macadamia nut and Tahitian vanilla, be sure to indulge in any seasonal specialties like strawberry cheesecake. All gelato cups ($6.25-$8.25, depending on size) are served with a crispy waffle piece on top.

Visit ilgelato-hawaii.com to learn more.

A unique shave ice

Queensbreak Waikiki, located within Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa (2552 Kalakaua Ave.), features a refreshing shaved açaí bowl ($14) on its dessert menu. Instead of using açaí, the creation features fine shave ice topped with typical açaí fixings, including seasonal fruits, granola, toasted coconut and local honey.

Call 808-922-6611 or visit queensbreak.com to learn more.

Ube, baby

O’Kims Korean Kitchen (1028 Nuuanu Ave.) features changing monthly specials, and you won’t want to miss the chicken cold noodle soup ($19.95), which is one of the featured June specialties. The dish comprises ube noodles in a cold chicken broth with pickled daikon and cucumber, mustard popsicle and kimchi. Swirl the popsicle in the broth and mix it all together before consuming. The noodles are delightfully chewy and the ube flavor is subtle. The dish not only tastes good, but is also highly Instagrammable.

Call 808-537-3787 or visit okimshawaii.com.