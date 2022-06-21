Word on the ‘str’eats’
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
Today
- Updated 4:31 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO
A little bit of everything Town & Country ($20) has char siu fried noodles, teri beef and jumbo shrimp katsu.
PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO
Pork mozzarella cutlet ($17)
-
PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO
Owner Rudy Ducusin with the Town & Country
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree