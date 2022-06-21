Word on the ‘str’eats’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Business owner Rudy Ducusin recalls how the name for his food truck — Str’Eats of Aloha — first came to be. Read more

“My family and I were living in Las Vegas (at the time),” he says. “We were away from home for so many years, but we never forgot where we came from. After working in some top-named restaurants with well-known chefs like Thomas Keller and Wolfgang Puck, I realized it (owning my own business) was something I wanted to do.

“We finally moved back to Hawaii after 13 years, and we started our food truck business in May 2019,” he adds. “Str’Eats of Aloha seemed fitting, as we would be hustling through the streets with our take on local food.”

The business is known for its unique twist on local favorites, like bentos, fried noodles and plate lunch.

“Katsu and guava-flavored dishes comprise most of our menu, and our plates vary from $13 to $20,” Ducusin says.

Popular dishes include Town & Country — rice topped with furikake, teri beef and jumbo shrimp katsu over a bed of char siu fried noodles — and salmon katsu, which comes drizzled with the business’s housemade sauce.

“Town & Country is like a bento on steroids; it has a little bit of everything,” Ducusin explains. “The char siu fried noodles are yakisoba noodles fried in our housemade sauce topped with fish cake, green onions and char siu. Meanwhile, the salmon katsu has flavors similar to that of a stuffed, baked salmon — it’s just fried. It’s topped with shredded crabmeat mixed with green onions and fishcake, unagi and spicy mayo drizzle. It’s finished off with taegu and a sprinkle of furikake.”

Ducusin also recommends that customers try the pork mozzarella cutlet with chorizo gravy.

“It’s a deep-fried pork and cheese fritter smothered in our housemade, chorizo-spiced gravy,” he says.

While the food truck currently doesn’t have a stationary spot, that will soon change, according to Ducusin.

“We finally secured a shop space on Sand Island Access Road,” he confirms. “Our grand opening will be announced in early July. Follow us on Instagram or Facebook for updates.”

Str’Eats of Aloha

Various locations (Check social media for updates)

Phone: 808-763-6275

Instagram: @streats_of_aloha

How to pay: Cash, Venmo, Apple Pay, Google Pay and most major credit cards

How to order: Through text or social media