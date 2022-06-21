comscore Judicial nominee fends off criminal complaint | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Judicial nominee fends off criminal complaint

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:07 p.m.
  • STATE OF HAWAII Attorney Gregory Meyers, under consideration to become a state family court judge, addresses a hearing over an alleged smear campaign against him.

A Kauai attorney under consideration to become a state family court judge overcame what his supporters described as a surprise smear campaign Monday at the Legislature. Read more

