Central Pacific Bank has hired Jason Kim as its new vice president and senior trust officer. Kim brings more than 15 years of experience in the financial services industry to the CPB community, including serving as a portfolio manager, senior financial analyst and most recently as VP and Wealth Advisor Team leader.

