Repairs before defueling Red Hill facility might cost $100 million

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:05 p.m.
  U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele spoke Monday night at a town hall meeting at Moanalua High School on the defueling of the Red Hill fuel tanks.

    U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele spoke Monday night at a town hall meeting at Moanalua High School on the defueling of the Red Hill fuel tanks.

  U.S. Reps. Kai Kahele, left, Ed Case and Board of Water Supply Manager and Chief Engineer Ernie Lau spoke to attendees of Monday night's town hall meeting at Moanalua High School on the defueling of the Red Hill fuel tanks.

    U.S. Reps. Kai Kahele, left, Ed Case and Board of Water Supply Manager and Chief Engineer Ernie Lau spoke to attendees of Monday night’s town hall meeting at Moanalua High School on the defueling of the Red Hill fuel tanks.

  Veronica Crescioni, a military dependent injured by the tainted Red Hill tap water, spoke to U.S. Reps. Ed Case, Kai Kahele and Board of Water Supply Manager and Chief Engineer Ernie Lau at the meeting.

    Veronica Crescioni, a military dependent injured by the tainted Red Hill tap water, spoke to U.S. Reps. Ed Case, Kai Kahele and Board of Water Supply Manager and Chief Engineer Ernie Lau at the meeting.

It could take more than two years and cost upward of $100 million in repairs before the Navy can begin safely draining its Red Hill fuel tanks, according to Hawaii U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele, who held a town hall meeting Monday night with U.S. Rep. Ed Case at Moanalua High School Performing Arts Center. Read more

