comscore Tech View: Protecting intellectual property online starts with warning | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Tech View

Tech View: Protecting intellectual property online starts with warning

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:26 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Ross Uehara-Tilton

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Ross Uehara-Tilton

Many of you reading this column are creators — writers, poets, photographers, painters, illustrators and the like. As a travel writer, I’m part of this cohort. When I recently discovered my intellectual property or “IP”— text and photos from my website Fijiguide.com, on another website, I was not pleased. Read more

Previous Story
COVID-19 pandemic takes a toll on Hawaii’s population

Scroll Up