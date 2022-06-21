Keita Okada and Raya Nakao top Manoa Cup qualifying

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Keita Okada and Raya Nakao earned medalist honors in the qualifying rounds of the 113th Manoa Cup on Monday at Oahu Country Club.

Okada, the PacWest Conference Player of the Year as a Hawaii Pacific University sophomore, shot a 6-under-par 65 to earn the second seed in the 64-player Open Division bracket of the Hawaii State Golf Association’s amateur match-play championship. Peter Jung was awarded the No. 1 seed as the defending champion. Kolbe Irei and Tyler Ogawa will be the third and fourth seeds after posting rounds of 68 on Monday.

Nakao, a rising senior at Punahou, won the girls high school state championship last month and topped Women’s Division qualifying with a round of 9-under 64. Kalani’s Kara Kaneshiro fired a 67 to earn the second seed, followed by Nicole Tanoue, last year’s women’s runner-up, at 68.

Matches begin today with Jung taking on Tensuke Sakurai at 6:30 a.m. in the Open Division. The Women’s Division opens with Nakao facing Arianna Bell at 11:45 a.m.

The women’s title will be decided on Friday with an 18-hole final. The 36-hole Open Division final is set for Saturday.

Favorites advance at Ala Moana Bowls

Most of the big names remained in contention heading into today’s final heats of the Priority Destinations Pro at Ala Moana Bowls.

The second day of the World Surf League’s debut event in the Hawaii-Tahiti region qualifying series was contested Monday in 4- to 6-foot surf. More of the same is expected today as the early-round survivors compete for points toward berths in the 2023 WSL Challenger Series. Surfing is scheduled to start at 8 a.m., with the championships expected around 2 or 3 p.m.

Coco Ho and Bethany Hamilton highlight the women’s semifinals. Brittany Penaroza and Rumor Starr Butts join them in Heat 2.

The morning men’s action is also intriguing, with Kai Lenny taking on Finn McGill, Diego Ferry and Kai Martin in Heat 3 of the round of 32. Mason Ho, Ezekiel Lau, Shion Crawford and Dusty Payne comprise a loaded Heat 4.

Imaikalani deVault of Maui, one of the favorites in the men’s field, was ousted as Eimeo Czermak and Hendrix Frankenreiter advanced.

Brianna Cope was edged by Butts for the second spot in their quarterfinal heat, which was won by Hamilton.