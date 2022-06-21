comscore Keita Okada and Raya Nakao top Manoa Cup qualifying | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Keita Okada and Raya Nakao top Manoa Cup qualifying

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Keita Okada and Raya Nakao earned medalist honors in the qualifying rounds of the 113th Manoa Cup on Monday at Oahu Country Club. Read more

Previous Story
Competing on Father’s Day carries extra meaning for Hui Nalu Canoe Club’s Nalu Kukea
Next Story
Scoreboard – June 21, 2022

Scroll Up