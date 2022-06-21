Scoreboard – June 21, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more

Calendar

Today

GOLF

113th Manoa Cup: Open Division,

6:30 a.m.; Women’s Division, 11:54 a.m. At Oahu Country Club

SURFING

Priority Destinations Pro, 7 a.m., at Ala Moana Bowls

Wednesday

GOLF

113th Manoa Cup: Open Division,

7 a.m.; Women’s Division, 9:33 a.m.

At Oahu Country Club

Bulletin board

Pearl City High School

Pearl City High School is seeking a head boys’ varsity soccer coach. Position will include staffing the varsity and junior varsity programs. It is recommended that applicants have high school and/or club soccer coaching experience, college diploma and must clear D.O.E. background check.

Application:

https://tinyurl.com/pchsboyssoccer

Applicants may direct questions to Director of Athletics Reid Shigemasa, reid.shigemasa@k12.hi.us or (808) 307-5613.

Deadline for application is July 13.

GOLF

113th Manoa Cup

Monday; At Oahu Country Club

Qualifying Round – Open

1. Peter Jung Defending champion

2. Keita Okada 65

3. Kolbe Irei 68

4. Tyler Ogawa 68

5. Alika Bell 69

6. Christopher Caycayon 70

7. Luciano Conlan 70

8. Joseph Ferrall 70

9. Adam Quandt 71

10. Dane Watanabe 71

11. Anson Cabello 71

12. Jordan Sato 71

13. Hunter Hughes 71

14. Robert Berris 71

15. Brandon Abreu 72

16. Remington Hirano 72

17. Joe Phengsavath 72

18. Noah Daher 72

19. Ben Cafferio 72

20. Keanu Akina 73

21. Aj Teraoka 73

22. Isaac Jaffurs 73

23. Katsuhiro Yamashita 73

24. Matthew Ma 73

25. Andy Okita 73

26. Davis Lee 73

27. Bryce Toledo-Lue 73

28. Nicholas Gomez 74

29. Derek Chinen 74

30. Andrew Otani 74

31. Skip Storm 74

32. Garrett Takeuchi 74

33. Joshua Hayashida 74

34. Zachary Sagayaga 74

35. Nate Choi 74

36. Brandan Kop 74

37. Marshall Kim 74

38. Nikola Uskokovic 74

39. Noah Koshi 74

40. Caleb Ah Mow 74

41. Jake Sequin 75

42. Isaiah Kanno 75

43. Jackson Ibarra 75

44. Alex Kam 75

45. Noah Lau 75

46. Jason Pereira 76

47. Adam Chiya 76

48. Kevin Gomez 76

49. Joseph Matyas 76

50. Noah Otani 77

51. Blaine Kimura 77

52. Gavin Holland 77

53. Eric Molina 78

54. Chris Byrer 78

55. Robert Nakagawa 78

56. Benjamin Sandborn 78

57. Taylor Watanabe 78

58. Matt Gilbertson 79

59. Lee Anderson 79

60. Dysen Park 79

61. Aidan Oki 79

62. Keola Silva 79

63. Dante Sbarbaro 80

64. Tensuke Sakurai 80

Qualifying Round – Women

1. Raya Nakao 64

2. Kara Kaneshiro 67

3. Nicole Tanoue 68

4. Chloe Jang 69

5. Kelsie Inouye 70

6. Alison Takamiya 70

7. Madison Campos 71

8. Madison Takai 72

9. Kellie Yamane 74

10. Emiko Sverduk 74

11. Jennifer Koga 75

12. Mia Hirashima 76

13. Madison Kuratani 77

14. Kirsten Hall 79

15. Rachael Wang 80

16. Arianna Bell 80

PGA Tour FedEx Cup Leaders

Through June 19

1. Scottie Scheffler 3,459 $12,896,849

2. Sam Burns 2,258 $6,664,483

3. Rory McIlroy 1,852 $7,195,464

4. Justin Thomas 1,777 $6,497,327

5. Hideki Matsuyama 1,694 $5,676,023

6. Cameron Smith 1,671 $7,189,204

7. Patrick Cantlay 1,635 $5,152,363

8. Will Zalatoris 1,569 $6,441,437

9. Max Homa 1,546 $4,928,232

9. Sungjae Im 1,117 $3,188,024

10. Matt Fitzpatrick 1,465 $6,129,986

11. Jordan Spieth 1,423 $4,346,727

12. Jon Rahm 1,423 $4,256,034

13. Billy Horschel 1,334 $4,704,628

14. Tom Hoge 1,309 $3,955,721

15. Talor Gooch 1,281 $3,650,084

17. Cameron Young 1,235 $4,217,611

18. Viktor Hovland 1,179 $3,993,899

19. Joaquin Niemann 1,175 $4,254,611

20. Xander Schauffele 1,097 $3,463,516

21. Collin Morikawa 1,089 $4,309,271

22. Davis Riley 989 $2,936,358

23. Seamus Power 962 $3,006,906

24. J.J. Spaun 897 $2,486,962

24. Sepp Straka 909 $2,983,184

25. Shane Lowry 898 $3,126,069

26. Luke List 896 $2,596,068

27. Mito Pereira 888 $2,708,825

28. Aaron Wise 879 $2,936,041

29. Keegan Bradley 872 $3,457,208

30. Corey Conners 863 $3,037,155

31. Cameron Tringale 859 $2,722,446

32. Tony Finau 827 $2,420,944

33. Kyoung-Hoon Lee 807 $2,524,925

34. Sebastian Munoz 790 $2,401,416

35. Jason Kokrak 787 $2,288,960

36. Kevin Kisner 769 $3,125,038

36. Keith Mitchell 770 $2,517,221

37. Russell Henley 762 $2,262,330

38. Mackenzie Hughes 754 $2,138,747

39. Denny McCarthy 747 $2,377,209

39. Maverick McNealy 757 $2,079,032

40. Lucas Herbert 740 $2,145,357

41. Adam Hadwin 690 $2,427,681

42. Marc Leishman 656 $1,879,061

43. Matt Kuchar 688 $1,955,400

43. Si Woo Kim 640 $1,829,618

44. Harold Varner III 639 $2,133,399

45. Matt Jones 653 $1,914,560

45. Lanto Griffin 592 $1,717,566

SURFING

Priority Destinations Pro

At Ala Moana Bowls

Men’s Round of 96

Heat 1

Diesel Storm Butts 10.00

Zac Hedemann 8.15

Koa Rothman 8.15

Ivan Florence 8.00

Heat 2

Shayden Pacarro 14.10

Eli Olson 10.25

Zachary Newton 6.85

Justin Roberson 5.05

Heat 3

Ione Jarrard 9.10

Kaleohoneakekai Relator 7.30

Kameron Dowis 7.10

Max Meister 5.90

Heat 4

Tony Nunez 13.75

Liam Wilson 11.60

Kelly-Reid Parker 10.50

Cole Yamakawa 4.75

Heat 5

Kai Martin 14.50

Matteus Santos 10.95

Tahaki Papke 7.45

Noah Beschen 6.75

Heat 6

Kai Paula 12.00

Kain Daly 10.80

Keoni Picollo 10.75

Taj Newton 8.70

Heat 7

Diego Ferri 11.95

Kai Lenny 11.15

Mauricio Lopes 6.45

Eric Roberson 5.20

Heat 8

Elyjah Ingbino-Francisco 7.50

Kala Willard 6.45

Chase Anderson 6.30

Chris Foster 4.50

Heat 9

Hendrix Frankenreiter 14.35

Levi Young 12.40

Sammy Gray 9.85

Isaac Stant 5.55

Heat 10

Tanner Hendrickson 13.80

Dustin Cuizon 12.80

Sage Tutterow 12.70

Jae Wood 11.80

Heat 11

Robert Grilho 10.75

Gen Asano 8.05

Jacob Dipaola 8.00

Mananalu Chandler 6.80

Heat 12

Thatcher Johnson 10.75

Legend Chandler 6.90

Lucas Godfrey 6.50

Kaito Kino 6.00

Heat 13

Noa Mizuno 11.95

Gavin Klein 9.90

Keola Carreira 7.40

Koalaukani Ramos-Saunders 5.20

Heat 14

Gregg Nakamura 8.10

Nakoaakeakua Kuamo’o-Mendiola 7.75

Branden Defilippo 6.40

Chris Rodriguez 5.80

Heat 15

Joshua Moniz 15.50

Steve Roberson 10.55

Love Hodel 9.70

Barak Maor 7.25

Heat 16

Kylen Yamakawa 15.15

Kaimana Jaquias 11.50

Kainaru Kato 10.75

Michael O’Shaughnessy 9.85

Men’s Round of 64

Heat 1

Eli Hanneman 15.50

Diesel Storm Butts 11.10

Ryder Guest 9.95

Eli Olson 8.55

Heat 2

Cody Young 10.95

Tyler Newton 9.25

Shayden Pacarro 8.90

Zac Hedemann 7.10

Heat 3

Eala Stewart 11.30

Ocean Macedo 9.45

Liam Wilson 8.00

Ioane Jarrard 3.85

Heat 4

Sheldon Paishon 13.75

Brodi Sale 8.75

Tony Nunez 8.35

Kaleohoneakekai Relator 3.90

Heat 5

Kai Martin 13.25

Mason Ho 12.15

Kain Daly 11.85

Cole Alves 10.60

Heat 6

Finn McGill 12.75

Dusty Payne 10.85

Matteus Santos 10.00

Kai Paula 5.10

Heat 7

Shion Crawford 17.50

Diego Ferri 13.25

Dylan Franzmann 9.55

Kala Willard 9.45

Heat 8

Ezekiel Lau 17.00

Kai Lenny 8.90

Elyjah Ingbino-Francisco 7.20

Torrey Meister 6.90

Heat 9

Eimeo Czermak 11.50

Hendrix Frankenreiter 9.20

Dustin Cuizon 8.80

Imaikalani deVault 6.10

Heat 10

Tanner Hendrickson 12.25

Kane Turalde 8.80

Shiloh Tennberg 8.25

Levi Young 8.00

Heat 11

Ian Gentil 12.35

Robert Grilho 11.55

Legend Chandler 7.55

Makai McNamara 3.10

Heat 12

Thatcher Johnson 12.65

Evan Valiere 10.15

Luke Adolfson 6.40

Gen Asano 5.50

Heat 13

Noa Mizuno 12.75

MaiKai Burdine 11.85

Logan Bediamol 11.55

Nakoaakeakua Kuamo’o-Mendiola 3.10

Heat 14

Billy Kemper 12.65

Gregg Nakamura 9.50

Edrick Baldwin Jr 8.65

Gavin Klein 7.80

Heat 15

Joshua Moniz 14.65

Jackson Bunch 13.40

Luke Swanson 10.85

Kaimana Jaquias 9.50

Heat 16

Kekoa Cazimero 16.75

Kylen Yamakawa 12.50

Steve Roberson 9.25

Kainehe Hunt 4.00

Women’s Round of 24

Heat 1

Maluhia Kinimaka 13.00

Lucy Jarrard 12.80

Malia Lima (WDN)

Heat 2

Pua Desoto 13.10

Erin Brooks 13.00

Cayla Moore 11.40

Ella Self 3.45

Heat 3

Brittany Penaroza 10.40

Angelina Yossa 9.10

Irie Fitzgerald 7.10

Raquel Heckert 5.20

Heat 4

Rumor Star Butts 11.85

Lane Davey 5.10

Stella Valdez (WDN)

Women’s Quarterfinals

Heat 1

Moana Jones Wong 17.75

Erin Brooks 13.85

Nora Liotta 9.95

Maluhia Kinimaka 8.00

Heat 2

Pua Desoto 15.50

Eweleiula Wong 14.65

Keala Tomoda-Bannert 14.30

Lucy Jarrard 9.75

Heat 3

Coco Ho 10.20

Brittany Penaroza 8.35

Zoe McDougall 8.35

Lane Davey 3.90

Heat 4

Bethany Hamilton 12.75

Rumor Star Butts 11.10

Brianna Cope 10.90

Angelina Yossa 6.30