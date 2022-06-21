Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – June 21, 2022 Today Updated 10:44 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today GOLF 113th Manoa Cup: Open Division, 6:30 a.m.; Women’s Division, 11:54 a.m. At Oahu Country Club SURFING Priority Destinations Pro, 7 a.m., at Ala Moana Bowls Wednesday GOLF 113th Manoa Cup: Open Division, 7 a.m.; Women’s Division, 9:33 a.m. At Oahu Country Club Bulletin board Pearl City High School Pearl City High School is seeking a head boys’ varsity soccer coach. Position will include staffing the varsity and junior varsity programs. It is recommended that applicants have high school and/or club soccer coaching experience, college diploma and must clear D.O.E. background check. Application: https://tinyurl.com/pchsboyssoccer Applicants may direct questions to Director of Athletics Reid Shigemasa, reid.shigemasa@k12.hi.us or (808) 307-5613. Deadline for application is July 13. GOLF 113th Manoa Cup Monday; At Oahu Country Club Qualifying Round – Open 1. Peter Jung Defending champion 2. Keita Okada 65 3. Kolbe Irei 68 4. Tyler Ogawa 68 5. Alika Bell 69 6. Christopher Caycayon 70 7. Luciano Conlan 70 8. Joseph Ferrall 70 9. Adam Quandt 71 10. Dane Watanabe 71 11. Anson Cabello 71 12. Jordan Sato 71 13. Hunter Hughes 71 14. Robert Berris 71 15. Brandon Abreu 72 16. Remington Hirano 72 17. Joe Phengsavath 72 18. Noah Daher 72 19. Ben Cafferio 72 20. Keanu Akina 73 21. Aj Teraoka 73 22. Isaac Jaffurs 73 23. Katsuhiro Yamashita 73 24. Matthew Ma 73 25. Andy Okita 73 26. Davis Lee 73 27. Bryce Toledo-Lue 73 28. Nicholas Gomez 74 29. Derek Chinen 74 30. Andrew Otani 74 31. Skip Storm 74 32. Garrett Takeuchi 74 33. Joshua Hayashida 74 34. Zachary Sagayaga 74 35. Nate Choi 74 36. Brandan Kop 74 37. Marshall Kim 74 38. Nikola Uskokovic 74 39. Noah Koshi 74 40. Caleb Ah Mow 74 41. Jake Sequin 75 42. Isaiah Kanno 75 43. Jackson Ibarra 75 44. Alex Kam 75 45. Noah Lau 75 46. Jason Pereira 76 47. Adam Chiya 76 48. Kevin Gomez 76 49. Joseph Matyas 76 50. Noah Otani 77 51. Blaine Kimura 77 52. Gavin Holland 77 53. Eric Molina 78 54. Chris Byrer 78 55. Robert Nakagawa 78 56. Benjamin Sandborn 78 57. Taylor Watanabe 78 58. Matt Gilbertson 79 59. Lee Anderson 79 60. Dysen Park 79 61. Aidan Oki 79 62. Keola Silva 79 63. Dante Sbarbaro 80 64. Tensuke Sakurai 80 Qualifying Round – Women 1. Raya Nakao 64 2. Kara Kaneshiro 67 3. Nicole Tanoue 68 4. Chloe Jang 69 5. Kelsie Inouye 70 6. Alison Takamiya 70 7. Madison Campos 71 8. Madison Takai 72 9. Kellie Yamane 74 10. Emiko Sverduk 74 11. Jennifer Koga 75 12. Mia Hirashima 76 13. Madison Kuratani 77 14. Kirsten Hall 79 15. Rachael Wang 80 16. Arianna Bell 80 PGA Tour FedEx Cup Leaders Through June 19 1. Scottie Scheffler 3,459 $12,896,849 2. Sam Burns 2,258 $6,664,483 3. Rory McIlroy 1,852 $7,195,464 4. Justin Thomas 1,777 $6,497,327 5. Hideki Matsuyama 1,694 $5,676,023 6. Cameron Smith 1,671 $7,189,204 7. Patrick Cantlay 1,635 $5,152,363 8. Will Zalatoris 1,569 $6,441,437 9. Max Homa 1,546 $4,928,232 9. Sungjae Im 1,117 $3,188,024 10. Matt Fitzpatrick 1,465 $6,129,986 11. Jordan Spieth 1,423 $4,346,727 12. Jon Rahm 1,423 $4,256,034 13. Billy Horschel 1,334 $4,704,628 14. Tom Hoge 1,309 $3,955,721 15. Talor Gooch 1,281 $3,650,084 17. Cameron Young 1,235 $4,217,611 18. Viktor Hovland 1,179 $3,993,899 19. Joaquin Niemann 1,175 $4,254,611 20. Xander Schauffele 1,097 $3,463,516 21. Collin Morikawa 1,089 $4,309,271 22. Davis Riley 989 $2,936,358 23. Seamus Power 962 $3,006,906 24. J.J. Spaun 897 $2,486,962 24. Sepp Straka 909 $2,983,184 25. Shane Lowry 898 $3,126,069 26. Luke List 896 $2,596,068 27. Mito Pereira 888 $2,708,825 28. Aaron Wise 879 $2,936,041 29. Keegan Bradley 872 $3,457,208 30. Corey Conners 863 $3,037,155 31. Cameron Tringale 859 $2,722,446 32. Tony Finau 827 $2,420,944 33. Kyoung-Hoon Lee 807 $2,524,925 34. Sebastian Munoz 790 $2,401,416 35. Jason Kokrak 787 $2,288,960 36. Kevin Kisner 769 $3,125,038 36. Keith Mitchell 770 $2,517,221 37. Russell Henley 762 $2,262,330 38. Mackenzie Hughes 754 $2,138,747 39. Denny McCarthy 747 $2,377,209 39. Maverick McNealy 757 $2,079,032 40. Lucas Herbert 740 $2,145,357 41. Adam Hadwin 690 $2,427,681 42. Marc Leishman 656 $1,879,061 43. Matt Kuchar 688 $1,955,400 43. Si Woo Kim 640 $1,829,618 44. Harold Varner III 639 $2,133,399 45. Matt Jones 653 $1,914,560 45. SURFING Priority Destinations Pro At Ala Moana Bowls Men's Round of 96 Heat 1 Diesel Storm Butts 10.00 Zac Hedemann 8.15 Koa Rothman 8.15 Ivan Florence 8.00 Heat 2 Shayden Pacarro 14.10 Eli Olson 10.25 Zachary Newton 6.85 Justin Roberson 5.05 Heat 3 Ione Jarrard 9.10 Kaleohoneakekai Relator 7.30 Kameron Dowis 7.10 Max Meister 5.90 Heat 4 Tony Nunez 13.75 Liam Wilson 11.60 Kelly-Reid Parker 10.50 Cole Yamakawa 4.75 Heat 5 Kai Martin 14.50 Matteus Santos 10.95 Tahaki Papke 7.45 Noah Beschen 6.75 Heat 6 Kai Paula 12.00 Kain Daly 10.80 Keoni Picollo 10.75 Taj Newton 8.70 Heat 7 Diego Ferri 11.95 Kai Lenny 11.15 Mauricio Lopes 6.45 Eric Roberson 5.20 Heat 8 Elyjah Ingbino-Francisco 7.50 Kala Willard 6.45 Chase Anderson 6.30 Chris Foster 4.50 Heat 9 Hendrix Frankenreiter 14.35 Levi Young 12.40 Sammy Gray 9.85 Isaac Stant 5.55 Heat 10 Tanner Hendrickson 13.80 Dustin Cuizon 12.80 Sage Tutterow 12.70 Jae Wood 11.80 Heat 11 Robert Grilho 10.75 Gen Asano 8.05 Jacob Dipaola 8.00 Mananalu Chandler 6.80 Heat 12 Thatcher Johnson 10.75 Legend Chandler 6.90 Lucas Godfrey 6.50 Kaito Kino 6.00 Heat 13 Noa Mizuno 11.95 Gavin Klein 9.90 Keola Carreira 7.40 Koalaukani Ramos-Saunders 5.20 Heat 14 Gregg Nakamura 8.10 Nakoaakeakua Kuamo'o-Mendiola 7.75 Branden Defilippo 6.40 Chris Rodriguez 5.80 Heat 15 Joshua Moniz 15.50 Steve Roberson 10.55 Love Hodel 9.70 Barak Maor 7.25 Heat 16 Kylen Yamakawa 15.15 Kaimana Jaquias 11.50 Kainaru Kato 10.75 Michael O'Shaughnessy 9.85 Men's Round of 64 Heat 1 Eli Hanneman 15.50 Diesel Storm Butts 11.10 Ryder Guest 9.95 Eli Olson 8.55 Heat 2 Cody Young 10.95 Tyler Newton 9.25 Shayden Pacarro 8.90 Zac Hedemann 7.10 Heat 3 Eala Stewart 11.30 Ocean Macedo 9.45 Liam Wilson 8.00 Ioane Jarrard 3.85 Heat 4 Sheldon Paishon 13.75 Brodi Sale 8.75 Tony Nunez 8.35 Kaleohoneakekai Relator 3.90 Heat 5 Kai Martin 13.25 Mason Ho 12.15 Kain Daly 11.85 Cole Alves 10.60 Heat 6 Finn McGill 12.75 Dusty Payne 10.85 Matteus Santos 10.00 Kai Paula 5.10 Heat 7 Shion Crawford 17.50 Diego Ferri 13.25 Dylan Franzmann 9.55 Kala Willard 9.45 Heat 8 Ezekiel Lau 17.00 Kai Lenny 8.90 Elyjah Ingbino-Francisco 7.20 Torrey Meister 6.90 Heat 9 Eimeo Czermak 11.50 Hendrix Frankenreiter 9.20 Dustin Cuizon 8.80 Imaikalani deVault 6.10 Heat 10 Tanner Hendrickson 12.25 Kane Turalde 8.80 Shiloh Tennberg 8.25 Levi Young 8.00 Heat 11 Ian Gentil 12.35 Robert Grilho 11.55 Legend Chandler 7.55 Makai McNamara 3.10 Heat 12 Thatcher Johnson 12.65 Evan Valiere 10.15 Luke Adolfson 6.40 Gen Asano 5.50 Heat 13 Noa Mizuno 12.75 MaiKai Burdine 11.85 Logan Bediamol 11.55 Nakoaakeakua Kuamo'o-Mendiola 3.10 Heat 14 Billy Kemper 12.65 Gregg Nakamura 9.50 Edrick Baldwin Jr 8.65 Gavin Klein 7.80 Heat 15 Joshua Moniz 14.65 Jackson Bunch 13.40 Luke Swanson 10.85 Kaimana Jaquias 9.50 Heat 16 Kekoa Cazimero 16.75 Kylen Yamakawa 12.50 Steve Roberson 9.25 Kainehe Hunt 4.00 Women's Round of 24 Heat 1 Maluhia Kinimaka 13.00 Lucy Jarrard 12.80 Malia Lima (WDN) Heat 2 Pua Desoto 13.10 Erin Brooks 13.00 Cayla Moore 11.40 Ella Self 3.45 Heat 3 Brittany Penaroza 10.40 Angelina Yossa 9.10 Irie Fitzgerald 7.10 Raquel Heckert 5.20 Heat 4 Rumor Star Butts 11.85 Lane Davey 5.10 Stella Valdez (WDN) Women's Quarterfinals Heat 1 Moana Jones Wong 17.75 Erin Brooks 13.85 Nora Liotta 9.95 Maluhia Kinimaka 8.00 Heat 2 Pua Desoto 15.50 Eweleiula Wong 14.65 Keala Tomoda-Bannert 14.30 Lucy Jarrard 9.75 Heat 3 Coco Ho 10.20 Brittany Penaroza 8.35 Zoe McDougall 8.35 Lane Davey 3.90 Heat 4 Bethany Hamilton 12.75 Rumor Star Butts 11.10 Brianna Cope 10.90 Angelina Yossa 6.30