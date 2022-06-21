Stephen Tsai: Postgame quotes now something for posterity

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As the Robin character, actor Burt Ward used “holy” as an adjective 378 times in the 120 episodes of the “Batman” television series in the 1960s. Read more

“Holy Cow” was Phil Rizzuto’s catchphrase during a 40-year broadcasting career.

And it was five days ago when Golden State guard Klay Thompson sent Twitter atwitter with “holy cannoli” as his exclamation of elation following the Warriors’ title-clinching victory. It was the best reference of the Italian pastry since the “Godfather,” when Clemenza told Rocco: “Leave the gun, take the cannoli.”

On the second-biggest stage — the post-game interview area of the NBA Finals — Thompson was on target, delivering a line that was humorous, retro, and clutch. The games are for trophies, the post games are for posterity.

In entertainment, it is the winners who usually go to the podium. (Except at the 2017 Academy Awards, when the “La La Land” crew delivered an acceptance speech only to learn the movie did not actually win.) Presidential losers are noted for their grin-and-bear-it concessions. Adlai Stevenson said he felt like the boy who stubbed his toe in the dark: he was too old to cry, “but it hurt too much to laugh.” Presidential runner-up George McGovern encouraged Americans not to “despair of the political process.” Later, the full impact of Watergate would unfold. Al Gore, John McCain, Mitt Romney, and Hillary Clinton spoke of seeking a unified country. The 2020 concession speech is pending. But they are politicians; trained and rehearsed speakers.

It is different in the sporting arena, where impromptu utterances can go in any which direction. Post-game interviews are such hot-mic endeavors that the NCAA requires a 10-minute cooling-off period.

Back in the day, before Zoom sessions and group interviews, media-player interactions often were conducted in cramped and emotional locker rooms. After a tough road loss several years ago, the only sounds in the University of Hawaii football team’s locker room were the showers … and a reporter’s ring tone. “You gonna ask a question or answer that?” a lineman snarled. In San Jose, this reporter went from the Northern California chill into the steamy locker room, where his lenses fogged. “We’re right here, nerd,” a player said.

News conferences can be tense. In 2019, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy attacked a report criticizing one of his players, railing: “Come after me. I’m a man. I’m 40.” In an uncharacteristic outburst, former UH coach Dick Tomey, usually optimistic and accommodating, ended an interview by tossing a drink at a columnist.

In such one-take settings, it is easy to stumble verbally. The late NBA All-Star Dennis Johnson once noted reporters often took his comments out of “content.” After a football victory, legendary Castle High coach John Kapele told a reporter, “it was awesome — with a capital ‘O.’” After Kansas City won Super Bowl LIV, Tammy Reid said her husband, Chiefs coach Andy Reid, had been “as calm as a cucumber.”

Winning often draws comparisons. In 1984, a UH kicker declared a victory was “better than sex.” After the UH basketball team upset BYU in Provo in 1989, guard David Hallums declared it “better than statehood.” Guard Alika Smith said the Rainbow Warriors’ victory over then-No. 2 Kansas in 1997 was “better than the invention of the plate lunch.”

Success also can be an out-of-body experience. Asked about his kick return for a touchdown, UH’s Mike Washington said: “That’s what Mike Washington do.” Years later, his pro career was detailed in the book, “Beyond the Wall.” It was an autobiography.

UH basketball player Predrag Savovic once missed free throws at the end of regulation, but then sank several decisive ones in overtime. Asked about his OT success, Savovic told reporters: “I am Savo.” The next home game, there were “I Am Savo” signs at the four corners of the arena.

In “Bull Durham,” veteran catcher Crash Davis advises phenom pitcher “Nuke” LaLoosh to use three cliches in interviews: “We gotta play ’em one day at a time.” “I’m just happy to be here. Hope I can help the ballclub.” “I just want to give it my best shot, and the good Lord willing, things will work out.” Last year, the UH football team’s go-to line was: “Iron sharpens iron.” It replaced “humbled and honored” and “at the end of the day …”

It was Colt Brennan, the former UH quarterback great, who understood timing and delivery. In assessing the Warriors’ loss in the 2008 Sugar Bowl, he listed what went wrong, capsulizing with: “I won’t ‘Sugar’-coat it.”