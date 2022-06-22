Hawaii Health Department reports 5,482 new infections, 15 coronavirus-related deaths

The Hawaii Department of Health today reported 5,482 new COVID-19 infections over the past week, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic past the 300,000 mark to 303,333 cases.

DOH also reported 15 more deaths, bringing the state’s coronavirus-related death toll to 1,489.

The state’s seven-day average of new cases today was reported at 832 compared to 976 on June 15, representing a continued downward trend for the third week in a row. The seven-day average reflects new cases per day from June 11 to 17.

The state’s average positivity rate, meanwhile, declined to 17.1% from 18.9% reported last week, representing tests performed between June 14 to 20. It was the second weekly decline in a row.

DOH recorded the first decline in the positivity rate last Wednesday after more than two months of consecutive increases. Kauai County continues to have a higher average positivity rate than the rest of the state, at 23%.

By island, there were 3,785 new infections reported on Oahu, 579 on Hawaii island, 635 on Maui, 326 on Kauai, 21 on Molokai and nine on Lanai. Another 127 infections were reported out of state.

The U.S. Health and Human Services inpatient bed dashboard today listed 217 patients with COVID-19 in 24 Hawaii hospitals.