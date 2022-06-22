comscore Off the News: Building a better ocean reef | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Building a better ocean reef

  • Today
  • Updated 6:19 p.m.

“Frankenreef”? The University of Hawaii will take on a Department of Defense-funded project to design and build a hybrid coral reef — part-man-made, part-natural — to help protect a vulnerable stretch of Oahu’s coastline from flooding, erosion and storms. Global warming is exacerbating the effects of these phenomena. Read more

