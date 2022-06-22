Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Building a better ocean reef Today Updated 6:19 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! “Frankenreef”? The University of Hawaii will take on a Department of Defense-funded project to design and build a hybrid coral reef — part-man-made, part-natural — to help protect a vulnerable stretch of Oahu’s coastline from flooding, erosion and storms. Global warming is exacerbating the effects of these phenomena. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. “Frankenreef”? The University of Hawaii will take on a Department of Defense-funded project to design and build a hybrid coral reef — part-man-made, part-natural — to help protect a vulnerable stretch of Oahu’s coastline from flooding, erosion and storms. Global warming is exacerbating the effects of these phenomena. UH was awarded up to $25 million for the “Reefense” project: a “self-healing, hybrid biological and engineered reef-mimicking structure.” We’ll expect the research to ensure that this hybrid creation doesn’t surprise us with unexpected behavior. Previous Story Off the News: More troubles for LoPresti