Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Menstrual products in public schools

Today Updated 6:09 p.m.

It might be a private matter, but hardship in affording menstrual products and its educational consequences have gone public. Under a new law, all public schools statewide will have free menstrual products on hand when the new year starts Aug. 1, funded by a $2 million state appropriation.

Advocates say having access to feminine hygiene products will reduce student absences; in getting the law passed, they offered compelling pilot-project data that such product access helped ease absences and embarrassment, which led to better student achievement. Something so basic shouldn't be a barrier to learning.