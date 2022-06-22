comscore Off the News: Menstrual products in public schools | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Menstrual products in public schools

  • Today
  • Updated 6:09 p.m.

It might be a private matter, but hardship in affording menstrual products and its educational consequences have gone public. Under a new law, all public schools statewide will have free menstrual products on hand when the new year starts Aug. 1, funded by a $2 million state appropriation. Read more

Previous Story
Off the News: More troubles for LoPresti

Scroll Up