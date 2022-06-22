Editorial: HPD must choose to be fair, open

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A civil lawsuit filed by an ousted vice president of the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers against top-ranking SHOPO officials has cracked open a view into discord inside the police union, and prompted a criminal investigation into SHOPO’s highest- ranking officers.

The court case and investigation by the Honolulu Police Department must be closely watched, not only for signs of malfeasance within SHOPO, but as evidence of HPD’s standard of operations.

The dispute within the union went public in May when HPD Sgt. David Leonard “Ka­wika” Hallums, a former SHOPO vice president, filed a civil suit alleging executive board members, the general manager and SHOPO counsel conspired to remove him.

Hallums alleges he was falsely accused of theft by double-dipping into travel funds from both the union and HPD, and threatened with criminal prosecution if he refused to submit his “voluntary” resignation. His suit names SHOPO President Robert Cavaco and Vice President Stephen Keogh, eight other board members, General Manager James “Kimo” Smith and counsel Randal Yoshida.

After reviewing the civil complaint, HPD opened a misdemeanor extortion case investigation. Cavaco and Keogh, who issued a statement calling Hallums’ allegations “lies,” have been placed on restrictive duty.

In his lawsuit, Hallums alleges he was targeted, in part, because he exposed Cavaco and Keogh for using their positions for personal gain.

His offense, according to an email SHOPO sent to members on March 8, was accepting per diem allowances from SHOPO as well as released time from HPD — a breach of fiduciary duty to the union.

Accusations of wrongdoing within SHOPO would never come at a good time, but this latest issue arises just as new Honolulu Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan has taken office. At a Friday news conference, he pledged to “earn and rebuild the trust with the community.”

That trust in HPD was severely shaken by the removal, prosecution and jailing of former Police Chief Louis Kealoha, who was convicted of criminal fraud and conspiracy three years ago. Kealoha’s removal in 2017 also created repercussions within SHOPO: Soon after, the incoming chief, Susan Ballard, would transfer then-SHOPO president Tenari Maafala from a desk job to a midnight patrol in Waikiki. Maafala retired in 2018, after leading SHOPO for 18 years.

It’s important to have public access to SHOPO’s workings. It is a powerful union, representing police statewide when negotiating contracts, and also lobbying for “local, state, and federal policies that protect public safety.”

Often, advocating for officers and advocating for more public safety are one and the same, as with SHOPO’s very vocal advocacy of more hiring and increased patrol staffing in Honolulu. When essential police beats go unfilled, the public wants to know, and SHOPO’s role is valuable.

SHOPO and the rank and file also figure in internal procedures, including allocation of overtime, which can impact public safety and taxpayer funds. A city audit, released May 27, reported that just 10 unnamed officers took in more than $4 million of overtime pay for 76,726 hours over five years — roughly, 30 hours of OT each, each week for five years. While oversight of the police budget and OT spending are ultimately the police chief’s responsibility, SHOPO members also play a part — and when OT is handed out disproportionately, indicating favoritism and self-dealing, that’s a major concern.

As the SHOPO dispute wends its way through civil court, it serves the public to keep procedures and findings in the open. A sealed court file, for instance, will only heighten speculation that bad behavior is being buried. And as HPD pursues its extortion investigation of SHOPO’s top two leaders, the public expects and deserves to see involvement from our new police chief, as we await a demonstration of his competence, positive effect on the department and commitment to transparency.

A fair, open process, whatever the findings, can help to close any gaps in trust.