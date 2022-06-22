Council considering examining city hiring process to address high vacancy rate
By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:26 a.m.
Tommy Waters:
The Honolulu City Council chair introduced a resolution to look into delays in hiring city workers
2021 January 2. Pool photo by George F. Lee Honolulu City Council member Tommy Waters spoke to the limited audience prior to the swearing in ceremony for the newest members of the Honolulu City Council, Saturday, Jan, 2.