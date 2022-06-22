comscore Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau files protest over tourism contract award | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau files protest over tourism contract award

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:01 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2021 The Hawaii Tourism Authority awards multimillion-dollar contracts to market Hawaii as a visitor destination. People take in the beach fronting the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2021

    The Hawaii Tourism Authority awards multimillion-dollar contracts to market Hawaii as a visitor destination. People take in the beach fronting the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort.

It’s turnabout time. The Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau filed a protest Tuesday alleging that the Hawaii Tourism Authority violated state procurement when awarding its largest piece of business, the U.S. brand management and global support services contract, to the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement. Read more

Previous Story
Free menstrual products to be provided at all Hawaii public schools

Scroll Up