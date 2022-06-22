comscore Unranked Kahuku has 2 top-3 teams on its football schedule | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Unranked Kahuku has 2 top-3 teams on its football schedule

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:27 p.m.

Defending state champion Kahuku did not make the MaxPreps preseason Top 25 released Tuesday, but it will get more than one opportunity to crack the rankings. Read more

