Off the News: A welcome gift for UH-Hilo
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: A welcome gift for UH-Hilo

  • Today
  • Updated 6:39 p.m.

The just-announced $3 million scholarship endowment for the University of Hawaii at Hilo from an anonymous donor, the largest gift the campus has ever received, was welcome news to all Hawaii island campus students. Read more

