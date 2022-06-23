Editorial | Off the News Off the News: A welcome gift for UH-Hilo Today Updated 6:39 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The just-announced $3 million scholarship endowment for the University of Hawaii at Hilo from an anonymous donor, the largest gift the campus has ever received, was welcome news to all Hawaii island campus students. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The just-announced $3 million scholarship endowment for the University of Hawaii at Hilo from an anonymous donor, the largest gift the campus has ever received, was welcome news to all Hawaii island campus students. It was an especially welcoming gesture to students in the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community, with one of the three new scholarships dedicated to LGBTQ+ enrollees. And it was particularly aptly timed, arriving in the midst of June, officially LGBTQ+ Pride Month. Previous Story Off the News: Building a better ocean reef