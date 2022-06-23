comscore Off the News: Audit city hiring practices | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Audit city hiring practices

  • Today
  • Updated 6:35 p.m.

The Honolulu City Council should vote to audit the selection and hiring processes of the Department of Human Resources, which reportedly takes more than a year to process certain hires submitted by city agencies and departments. Read more

Previous Story
Off the News: Building a better ocean reef

Scroll Up