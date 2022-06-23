Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Audit city hiring practices Today Updated 6:35 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Honolulu City Council should vote to audit the selection and hiring processes of the Department of Human Resources, which reportedly takes more than a year to process certain hires submitted by city agencies and departments. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Honolulu City Council should vote to audit the selection and hiring processes of the Department of Human Resources, which reportedly takes more than a year to process certain hires submitted by city agencies and departments. With about 3,000 positions open out of 11,600 — just over 25% of city jobs — including key positions with Honolulu’s Police, Environmental Services, and Parks and Recreation departments, this slow roll to hire is a problem that needs solving. “Why is it taking so long?” asked City Council Chairman Tommy Waters, who introduced the bill. The public deserves to know. Previous Story Off the News: Building a better ocean reef