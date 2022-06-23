Off the News: Audit city hiring practices

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Honolulu City Council should vote to audit the selection and hiring processes of the Department of Human Resources, which reportedly takes more than a year to process certain hires submitted by city agencies and departments. Read more

The Honolulu City Council should vote to audit the selection and hiring processes of the Department of Human Resources, which reportedly takes more than a year to process certain hires submitted by city agencies and departments.

With about 3,000 positions open out of 11,600 — just over 25% of city jobs — including key positions with Honolulu’s Police, Environmental Services, and Parks and Recreation departments, this slow roll to hire is a problem that needs solving.

“Why is it taking so long?” asked City Council Chairman Tommy Waters, who introduced the bill. The public deserves to know.