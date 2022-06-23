comscore Editorial: At 50, Title IX still a game-changer | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: At 50, Title IX still a game-changer

  • Today
  • Updated 12:22 a.m.

Title IX is seemingly all about sports, and yet athletics doesn’t figure in the language at all: “No person in the United States shall, on basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.” Read more

Previous Story
Off the News: Building a better ocean reef

Scroll Up