Community-driven shopping center breaks ground in Kapolei

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:17 a.m.
  • COURTESY KZ COS. LLC Pastor Guy Kapeliela, right, led a groundbreaking Wednesday for Ho‘omaka Marketplace in Kapolei.

  • COURTESY KZ COS. LLC The complex is expected to be completed in 2023. A rendering is shown above. The 45,737- square-foot community-based retail shopping center’s anchor tenants will include Longs Drugs, Chick-fil-A, Hele Gas and 7-Eleven.

    The complex is expected to be completed in 2023. A rendering is shown above. The 45,737- square-foot community-based retail shopping center’s anchor tenants will include Longs Drugs, Chick-fil-A, Hele Gas and 7-Eleven.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Community leaders and officials from KZ Cos. LLC, Kapolei Community Development Corp. and the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands listened as Pastor Guy Kapeliela addressed the group for the groundbreaking ceremony of Ho‘omaka Marketplace on Wednesday in Kapolei.

Ho‘omaka Marketplace, a community-­driven shopping center where ground lease proceeds will benefit Native Hawaiians in the Kapolei Homestead Community, broke ground Wednesday morning. Read more

