Community-driven shopping center breaks ground in Kapolei
By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 1:17 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY KZ COS. LLC
Pastor Guy Kapeliela, right, led a groundbreaking Wednesday for Ho‘omaka Marketplace in Kapolei.
COURTESY KZ COS. LLC
The complex is expected to be completed in 2023. A rendering is shown above. The 45,737- square-foot community-based retail shopping center’s anchor tenants will include Longs Drugs, Chick-fil-A, Hele Gas and 7-Eleven.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Community leaders and officials from KZ Cos. LLC, Kapolei Community Development Corp. and the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands listened as Pastor Guy Kapeliela addressed the group for the groundbreaking ceremony of Ho‘omaka Marketplace on Wednesday in Kapolei.