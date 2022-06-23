comscore ‘Disgraceful’ boarding school legacy comes to light | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

‘Disgraceful’ boarding school legacy comes to light

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:15 p.m.

Norma Ryuko Kaweloku Wong told a U.S. Senate committee Wednesday that her grandmother was forbidden from speaking the Hawaiian language in school and that the woman didn’t speak it again until the last two weeks of her life, when only the native tongue passed through her lips. Read more

