Hawaii minimum wage increase, tax rebate bills become law
- By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:08 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
VIDEO COURTESY GOV. DAVID IGE
Gov. David Ige on Wednesday signed tax refund and minimum wage bills into law.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Gov. David Ige signed bills Wednesday that raise the minimum wage and provide cash rebates to tax filers.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree