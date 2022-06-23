comscore Hawaii’s COVID-19 cases leveling off, but masking still urged | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii’s COVID-19 cases leveling off, but masking still urged

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:40 p.m.

Although the daily averages of new COVID-19 cases are on the decline in Hawaii, health officials are warning the public that levels are still high enough to warrant indoor masking. Read more

