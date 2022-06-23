comscore Kauai deputy prosecutor out of job amid flap over judicial nominee | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kauai deputy prosecutor out of job amid flap over judicial nominee

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:55 p.m.

A deputy county prosecutor on Kauai who lodged a criminal complaint against a state judicial nominee last week no longer has his job. Read more

