Hawaii News

Matson Inc. raises its dividend by 1 cent

By Star-Advertiser staff and news services

Today

Matson Inc., the largest ocean shipping company in Hawaii, said Wednesday it is increasing its quarterly dividend by 1 cent, to 31 cents a share.

It will be payable on Sept. 1 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 4.

The annualized yield on the dividend will now be 1.79% based on Wednesday's closing price of $69.34.