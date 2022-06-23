comscore Matson Inc. raises its dividend by 1 cent | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Matson Inc. raises its dividend by 1 cent

  • By Star-Advertiser staff and news services
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Matson Inc., the largest ocean shipping company in Hawaii, said Wednesday it is increasing its quarterly dividend by 1 cent, to 31 cents a share. Read more

