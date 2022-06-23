comscore Tour helicopter had ‘violent upset’ before crash, report says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Tour helicopter had ‘violent upset’ before crash, report says

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:59 a.m.
    NTSB

    The National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary report on the June 8 tour helicopter crash on Hawaii island included a photo of the main wreckage.

    In this photo provided by the Hawaii County Fire Department is the scene where a helicopter crashed in a Big Island lava field in Hawaii on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Six people on board have been safely evacuated from the site, but two are in serious condition, officials said. Cyrus Johnasen, a public information office for Hawaii County, said it was a tour helicopter with a pilot and five passengers. He said the pilot, a man in his 50s, had been trapped but was later extracted and was in serious but stable condition. (Hawaii County Fire Department via AP)

A Bell 407 helicopter on a sightseeing tour around Hawaii island experienced a “violent upset” before it spun uncontrollably and crashed into a remote lava field June 8, causing injuries to the pilot and five passengers, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report. Read more

